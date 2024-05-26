Monaco Grand Prix Shook by Huge Crash After Malfunction – Two People Almost Hit
The Monaco Grand Prix, known for its opulence and historic racing, took a dramatic turn when a malfunctioning speedboat nearly struck pedestrians. As the F1 world focused on intense qualifying rounds, the unexpected incident took the shine away from the unlucky people involved.
During the F1 qualifying sessions, an unmanned speedboat in the luxurious "Billionaires' Row" area lost control, causing chaos in the harbor. It collided with a stationary yacht and a small dingy before mounting the dock jetty, narrowly missing pedestrians. The crash, captured in viral social media footage, showed the drama unfold.
While the harbor incident was a stark distraction, the track itself was not without drama. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dominated the qualifying rounds, snapping Max Verstappen’s streak of pole positions with a blistering lap time of 1:10.270. This performance not only placed him at the pole but also positioned him as a potential first Monegasque to win the Monaco GP since 1931. The street circuit, known for its tight and unforgiving turns, saw significant driving from both rookies and seasoned drivers. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri emerged as a surprise contender, securing the second position on the starting grid, followed by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris who showcased the competitive prowess of Ferrari and McLaren, both sat on the second row.
On the other hand, championship leader Max Verstappen faced setbacks after colliding with a wall during a critical moment in the qualifying sessions, which led him to start from P6. His incident, marked by his own admission of error, underscored setup issues that Red Bull have been grappling with all weekend so far.
Meanwhile, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton secured P6 and P7, respectively, though Hamilton conveyed disappointment, pointing to potential shown in practice sessions that did not translate into qualifying success. Among other top ten qualifiers were Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, Alex Albon, and Pierre Gasly. Notably, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso suffered in the qualifying rounds, failing to make significant advancements and starting far down the grid.