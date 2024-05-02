RB F1 News: Team Unveils Surprise Miami Grand Prix Special Livery
Visa Cash App RB rolled out a surprise special livery during a launch event ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Inspired by the vibrant city and their Cash App Visa Chameleon Card, the team delivered a design which draws inspiration from the Cash App Visa Chameleon Card, featuring a color-shifting 'oil slick' visual.
This particular race marked an important milestone as it was Visa Cash App RB’s first appearance on U.S. soil since the team’s official launch event in Las Vegas earlier in February. CEO Peter Bayer commented, as quoted by Motorsport:
"Visa Cash App RB's Chameleon Card livery is the perfect colour scheme for our first race in the US. Since the team's Las Vegas launch in February, we've taken some big steps forward, and we're bringing fans on an exciting new journey.
"That desire to progress and connect is shared with Visa and Cash App who are bringing people together in the sport through experiences that are unlike anything else out there. This incredible livery and the events surrounding its launch here in Miami demonstrate their commitment to the team and F1, and we can't wait to see the Chameleon VCARB01 in action this weekend."
Complementing the livery reveal were a series of promotional activities intended to enhance fan engagement throughout the Miami race weekend. By incorporating the Cash App Visa card, the campaign offered various perks, including exclusive access and discounts at multiple events across the city, truly integrating the race weekend with local festivities.
Catherine Ferdon, Chief Marketing Officer at Cash App, elaborated on the community-focused initiatives accompanying the race presence.
"We're thrilled to be in Miami for Visa Cash App RB's first US race of the season. It's important for us to engage with the racing community and enhance the fan experience in real life. Whether that's at one of our in-city pop-ups or art installations, or through an exclusive discount, we're committed to supporting the growing culture of the sport in the US through this partnership.
"We're especially revved up to unveil the Cash App Visa Card-themed livery - a physical embodiment of the team's name - and have high hopes for our team on race day."