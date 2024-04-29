Red Bull F1 News: Team Warned of Adrian Newey Exit - 'He Will Not Leave Alone'
Concerns are mounting within Red Bull Racing as speculation grows over the potential departure of chief technical officer Adrian Newey. Former F1 driver Ivan Capelli has warned that Newey's exit could trigger a significant exodus of engineering talent from the team.
At the heart of the rumors is Adrian Newey, the mastermind engineer whose reputation for transforming teams and cars precedes him. Capelli, who worked with Newey during his time with March, suggests that his from Red Bull would hardly be a solitary move. Capelli explained during an interview with Gazetta Dello Sport:
“At 65 years old, going away is a major challenge in which you put everything back on the line.
“And, by the way, it occurs to me that by logic he will not leave alone, an engineer of that calibre takes his loyalists with him, since in a new structure he will have to be immediately operational and active. That is, if it happens at all.
“They threw some ashes on the fire, but it keeps burning.
“Even in China, after Verstappen’s last win they showed Christian Horner and Helmut Marko close together under the podium applauding. All facade, nothing has been quelled or resolved.”
Capelli went on to champion Newey for his work on the recent championship-winning cars, the RB19 and RB20. He continued:
“He is the man who encompasses 40 years of experience, who even in the last rule change was able to interpret the rules immediately, finding solutions to what for others instead became an Achilles heel, such as porpoising.
“Because he had experienced these situations 35 years ago with ground-effect cars. It is a wealth of experience, wisdom, and, beyond his personal dystonia, organisation of work that borders on perfection.
“What sets Adrian apart from everyone is his ability to evaluate his own work in a very aseptic way. Last year he won 21 out of 22 races and said, well, this car has no more development and it’s going to be remade. And from a conceptual point of view he made a completely new single-seater: let’s draw a line, blank sheet, and start again.”
Rumors have been circulating of Newey considering a move to either Aston Martin or Ferrari. However, Capelli can't see Newey moving to Ferrari unless he is offered a contract that he just couldn't refuse.
“As far as I can tell of his thinking, he is unlikely to come to Italy unless there is a financial proposal that would put anyone to shame.
“By habit, by conceptuality of work and mental organisation, and the way he is used to it, I see him still very much rooted in England.”
Capelli concluded by sending a warning to Red Bull, claiming he will not leave alone. He commented:
“For me, he would come with his lieutenants. And there would be a further revolution that might not give an immediate result."