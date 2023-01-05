Skip to main content

Red Bull News: Christian Horner Brands Cost Cap Wind Tunnel Penalty For 2023 "Painful"

"It certainly is a handicap"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken about what the team are having to do with the "painful" cost cap penalty.

The 2022 constructors champions were found to have exceeded the cost cap in 2021, receiving a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time for the 2023 season. 

SI202211202900_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

They commanded the 2022 season with Max Verstappen taking the driver's championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and then winning the Austin Grand Prix a week later taking the team to victory in the constructor's championship. They also won a whopping seventeen out of the twenty-two races, with Verstappen setting the record for the number of race wins in a season with fifteen. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During a recent interview with Speedcafe's KTM Summer Grill, Horner spoke about the wind tunnel penalty and how this changes things for the team. He explained:

“Of course it’s painful.

“It forces us to be efficient and very choosy in the runs that we do. So yeah, it’s just something that we’ve got to manage.

“It certainly is a handicap rather than a benefit, so let’s see how it plays out. But we’ll be doing everything that we can to mitigate the damage that it could potentially cause.”

Talking about the cost cap regulations, Horner continued:

“I think the technical regulations and the sporting regulations are really where the main cost drivers are and the financial regulations try to capture that cost.

“That was the first year of the financial regs in ’21. Those regulations need to evolve, there’s some things in them that need to be tidied up that [are] perhaps a little too restrictive, which will stifle investment and investment in youth in the sport and even initiatives like sustainability.

“So we just need to have a sensible look at these regulations as they continue to evolve and I’m confident that the FIA and FOM will do that.”

SI202211202900_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Red Bull News: Christian Horner Brands Cost Cap Wind Tunnel Penalty For 2023 "Painful"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19264985_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Another Record Max Verstappen Broke In 2022 Revealed

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289403_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Fans Blown Away By Young Lewis Hamilton In Resurfaced Video

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19282196_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: 2023 Alpine A523 Imagined With Striking New Livery Ahead Of Reveal

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19289203_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Reflects On Father's Parenting Approach - "I Don't See Myself Doing That"

By Lydia Mee
SI202211120631
News

F1 News: Nyck De Vries On Life After Impressive Debut - "Extraordinary How Shameless Some People Are"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_2193775_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: David Coulthard Criticises Red Bull For 2022 Sky Sports Boycott - "Very Blinkered View On Life"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19286919_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso Reveals His New Aston Martin Company Car - "Expectations Were Exceeded"

By Lydia Mee