13-year-old Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen Killed in a Tragic Plane Crash

The western community has been struck with another tragedy as hearts ache for the Palmer family. The 2024/2025 Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen, 13-year-old Amelia Palmer, has died in a plane crash. Three of her family members were aboard the plane with her and were severely injured. They are currently in the ICU trying to recover from their injuries. The crash happened Sunday, September 2 in the Bighorn National Forest.

That evening Sheridan County Law Enforcement received reports of a plane crash and “lost or injured subject(s.)” They confirmed the accident in a post on Facebook. Working alongside Sheridan Area Search and Rescue (SASAR) and the Wyoming Regional EMS, the teams managed to locate the crash in an arena near Big West Mountain.

Rescue teams were sent to the area where they discovered Palmer and her family. She was announced deceased at the scene, while her younger brother and two parents were airlifted to separate hospitals on three separate flights. The family are said to have suffered “serious injuries.”

As her parents and younger brother fight for their lives, she is remembered by three older brothers as well. The family is from Boise, Idaho, where they spend their time surrounded by loved ones. Many people have flocked to social media, saying Palmer brought “joy, spirit, and light” to the rodeo community.

The 13-year-old rodeo star was just beginning her career in the sport. This year alone she was crowned the Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen and was second runner-up to 2026 Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho. She spent her time participating in 4-H with Boots & Bullets, Working Ranch Horse 4-H clinics, barrel racing, and many other things relating to rodeo, horses, and the outdoors.

Amelia Palmer, 2024/ 2025 Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen | Facebook

In a post on Facebook, Black Canyon Stock Show & Rodeo Royalty wrote,

“Amelia had a rare light within her. She always seemed to know how to find the bright side, even in the toughest moments. And more than that she helped others find it too. When I was struggling, when things felt heavy, she would remind me of what truly mattered. She had an incredible understanding of life, as if she just instinctively knew what was most important.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the accident. Citing FAA reports, and according to the Idaho Stateman, the plane was registered to Austin Travis Peden in Sheridan, Wyoming. He is not said to have been on the plane, that was said to be a four-seat Piper PA-28 jet.

As of Wednesday, September 3, the identities of the other three victims of the crash have not been confirmed. In a verified GoFundMe post, the parents are said to be in critical condition while her younger brother suffered minor injuries. Rodeo on SI will provide updates as we learn them and our hearts go out to those hurting during this time.

