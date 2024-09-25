2024 Championship of Champions Presented by Horse Nations Indian Relay Council
Indian Relay Racing is possibly the most extreme sport in the world and it is exhilarating for spectators and competitors. With roots in the horse-rich history of Native American tribes, the sport allows each Nation to highlight an important part of their way of life.
The Horse Nations Indian Relay Council (HNIRC) was formed to encourage young riders, who can start racing competitively at age six in the youth divisions. This past weekend, the Championship of Champions in Casper, Wyoming, had $100,000 added to the Men's Relay and $25,000 added to the Women's Relay. Teams from as far as Washington and Canada attended the event.
The sport is intense and all consuming, as riders have to be in top shape, teams need to operate as well-oiled machines, and obviously, the horses need to be incredibly fit.
Each team consists of three horses, one rider, one mugger, and two holders. The teams enter the track, take their designated box, and the rider and mugger stand at the starting line with the first horse. When the horn sounds, riders jump on their horses at the line and race a full lap around the track. After each lap, the rider races back to their box, leaps off their horse, and onto the next. It is an incredible feat, all done at top speed, while the horse is bareback.
Competitors raced on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday's events split into consolation and championship races based on those times.
In Consolation Six, Thunderwolf Express represented the Colville Nation and took the win with Desmond Archilta riding. Arrow J claimed the win in Consolation Five. Lane Cadotte was the jockey and the team represented the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
The Consolation Four win went to the War Chiefs representing the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapahoe Tribes with rider EJ Enos. Consolation Three was won by Rising Sun representing the Oglala Lakota, with David Tuttle riding.
Starr School represented the Blackfeet Nation and took the win in Consolation Two with rider Tahj Little Plume. Consolation One went to BirdinGroundRelay representing the Crow Tribe, with Tristan BirdinGround riding.
In the Consolation Championship, Poitras Relay earned the win representing the Saulteaux First Nation (Cree) with rider Jay Peeaychew.
The Championship round had the crowd on the edges of their seats. In a terrible scene, Mountain Crow (Alvah Curlew) and Abrahamson (Scott Abrahamson) jockeys collided. The accident was quite serious and both jockeys received medical attention.
The track was quickly cleared as the horses were still racing and the win went to Arrow Lakes of the Colville Nation and rider Terrence Holford. It was the first Championship of Champions title for the Washington team.
HNIRC also offers modified races for the skill level of younger riders. In the Kids Relay, Tatanka Express took the win representing the Oglala Lakota Nation with rider Bernice Brewer. In the Youth Relay, Kehewin Kruisers and rider Kendall Checkosis earned the win representing the Kehewin Cree Nation. The Junior Relay Championship went to Front Line Relay for rider Xavier Pickner and representing the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.
The Women's Relay Championship was earned by Young Money representing the Crow tribe, with rider Autumn Charges Strong jockeying.
Indian Relay events can be seen at some of the larger rodeos in the US- including Pendleton, Oregon and Sheridan, Wyoming. If you ever have the chance to spectate this incredible event, it is an experience that cannot be compared to any other.
Congratulations to all winners in the 2024 Championship of Champions and their connections. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the riders who were injured over the weekend and we hope to see them return to the winner's circle soon.