9th Annual Skijoring Event Tradition Brings Hundreds to Saratoga Wyoming
The 9th annual Saratoga Skijoring presented by the Saratoga Lions Club and Discover Carbon County, Wyo., has become a huge event for the beautiful town in southern Wyoming. It was a 3-day event packed with parties, a calcutta, competition, and award ceremonies.
Friday spectators and competitors started rolling into the vacation town. After registration the welcome party began.
Saturday was jammed pack with competition. They offered four categories, a Junior, Novice, Sport, and Open class making over 110 teams. Races began at 10:30 am sharp to allow for a day full of adventure. Afterward a calcutta for Sunday's events was held.
In the Junior Division Kaleb & Kaley McLean with their horse Chopper topped the leaderboard setting themselves up nicely for the 2-day average. Sunday the team got a little faster for a win in round two and securing the average title as well.
Dusty Ledgerwood and Joseph Burtard with the help of their steed Reba were the winning team with the novice results on Saturday showing 22.93 seconds on their run. Again, this team came back faster on their second run to win both races and the average in the novice division.
Round one in the Sport 1D went to David Strickbine and Richard Raymer with their 21.03 second run. Day two Ben Hessling and Kaley McLean with Chopper came back to be 19.59 seconds securing them a round 2 win. The 1D average went to Ozzie Hay and Tessora Bustillos with an average of 20.68.
In the Sport 2D finds Ozzie Hay and Tyler Smedsrud aboard Serge in the number one position when the snow settled. Round two was awarded to Zack Pautz and Sheyanne Fosheim riding Tuff with 21.25 seconds. The 2D average was awarded to Craig Kopasz and Holly Binnian riding Tamale with 22.19 on their average.
The open class brought for fast times and exciting action. When the powder settled Tyler Smedsrud and Sarah Smedsrud completed their run in 19.44 seconds to secure the win. Round 2 Tyler was on top again but this time with Richard Weber where they clocked the fasted time of the weekend with a 19.25 second run. The average tile went to Tyler Smedsrud and Richard weber with their average score being 19.67.
Sunday following the races Saratoga Skijoring held an award ceremony and after party for all to attend. This event brings in spectators and competitors from all over to join in. Everyone dresses warm and tailgates to be front row in the action on the course. Congratulations to all the winners.