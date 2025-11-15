After 49 Years, Would the PRCA Really Move The PRORODEO Hall of Fame?

On November 5, the PRCA sent an email to the committees and members of the PRCA regarding a possible relocation of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. The Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame has called Colorado Springs home since its opening in 1979. Since its inaugural year, 279 people, 35 animals, and 30 rodeo committees have been inducted.

Every year hundreds of people are nominated to be inducted, yet very few are selected.

According to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame website “The ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy educates the public about rodeo, its history and impact on Western American culture, and provides recognition to rodeo notables of the past and present and serves as an inspiration for the future.”

“To bring an appreciation of the American Cowboy and the sport of professional rodeo to the hearts and minds of the public through education, recognition, inspiration, and preservation”.

So, what provoked the move? The PRCA claims it is just a notion that would not happen for several years to come. In their letter, they claim it is “far from certain”.

The letter states that earlier this year, Cheyenne LEADS, an organization that focuses on attracting business to the Cheyenne area, had contacted the PRCA with interest of moving the ProRodeo Hall of Fame to the capital city of Cheyenne.

In an interview with 5 KOAA news, Paul Woody, the chief marketing officer of the PRCA, claims, "There is always the potential for a move if it makes sense for the membership," said Woody.

Unlike in the letter to members where they claim this is “far from certain”, in his interview Woody agrees it is past the notion of just being a thought and it is, “beyond the preliminary stage. It's been thought through and discussed at length, but there's no pending vote from our board of directors on when or if we would accept an offer," said Woody.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has also reached out to the PRCA hoping to keep the home of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs.

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame has called Colorado Springs home for 46 years. They own the property at the current location and have been a Colorado staple since their founding.

With the National Finals Rodeo nearing, the PRCA board will table the vote until their schedule is cleared up after the NFR.

