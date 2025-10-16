The Bareback Horses Everyone Will Be Talking About at the NFR

As the lights of Las Vegas are calling the top 15 bareback riders in the world, it’s the powerful four-legged athletes beneath them that make those gold buckle dreams possible.

The list is out, the bareback horses are set, and these are the animal athletes you’ll see represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association(PRCA) during the 10 rounds of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Stock Contractors That Earned the Honor

Laura Lambert Media

With more than thirty stock contractors bringing their best, here’s the complete list of who will be providing the bareback horses selected for the NFR.

Andrews Rodeo, Inc

Bailey Rodeo Co

Barnes PRCA Rodeo

Beutler & Sons Rodeo Co

Big Stone Rodeo Inc

Bridwell Pro Rodeos LLC

Brookman Rodeo

Burch Rodeo Co LLC

C5 Rodeo Company

Calgary Stampede

Cervi Championship Rodeo

Championship Pro Rodeo

Corey & Lange Rodeo

Dakota Rodeo

Diamond G Rodeo

Duane Kesler

Fettig Pro Rodeo

Four Star Rodeo Co LLC

Frontier Rodeo Co

Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co

HiLo Pro Rodeo

J Bar J

Korkow Rodeos

Legend Rodeo Stock

Macza Pro Rodeo

Penthouse Pro Rodeo

Pete Carr Pro Rodeo

Pickett Pro Rodeo

Powder River Rodeo

Rafter S Rodeo Company

Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics

Smith Pro Rodeos

Summit Pro Rodeo

Three Hills Rodeo

Wayne Vold Rodeo Co.

The Top Four Legged Athletes Headed to Vegas

Of the 105 horses headed to the Thomas & Mack, these are the ones to watch when the draw is released. Each has made their mark during the 2025 PRORODEO season.

The 2025 Bareback Horse of the Year, 813 Lunatic Heaven from Brookman Rodeo, will make her NFR second appearance.

Agent Lynx and Kade Sonnier | Courtesy of Teton Ridge

Disco Party and Agent Lynx of the Calgary Stampede will be making their return to the biggest stage in rodeo. Both have become standout names in the Calgary String.

Agent Lynx has only gotten better with age, and this year she proved it. Averaging 90.67 points during the 2025 season with multiple 90-point rides, including 91 points with Rocker Steiner at RODEOHOUSTON, 92 points with Weston Timberman at The Calgary Stampede, and another 90-point ride with Steiner at the Puyallup Rodeo.

J Bar J, owned by Sparky and Marlene Dressen, has been selected three times for the PRCA Remuda Award. The Remuda awards recognize the best and most consistent pen of bucking horses during the Finals, and with their roster for 2025, such as Gronk, Painted Hawk, and Fringe Jacket, among others, any horse carrying the J Bar J brand is sure to make for a good trip.

Macza Pro Rodeo will be bringing OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks and OLS Tubs Side Show, two animals known for high-scoring rides.

Keenan Hayes riding Night Crawler | Charles Bryce/San Angelo Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Pickett Pro Rodeo has 11 bareback horses on the trailer, two-time PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year Night Crawler is among them.

Every horse chosen for the NFR embodies talent, grit, and heart. With each ride and every performance, the greatness of these animal athletes will be on full display.

