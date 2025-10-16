The Bareback Horses Everyone Will Be Talking About at the NFR
As the lights of Las Vegas are calling the top 15 bareback riders in the world, it’s the powerful four-legged athletes beneath them that make those gold buckle dreams possible.
The list is out, the bareback horses are set, and these are the animal athletes you’ll see represent the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association(PRCA) during the 10 rounds of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
Stock Contractors That Earned the Honor
With more than thirty stock contractors bringing their best, here’s the complete list of who will be providing the bareback horses selected for the NFR.
- Andrews Rodeo, Inc
- Bailey Rodeo Co
- Barnes PRCA Rodeo
- Beutler & Sons Rodeo Co
- Big Stone Rodeo Inc
- Bridwell Pro Rodeos LLC
- Brookman Rodeo
- Burch Rodeo Co LLC
- C5 Rodeo Company
- Calgary Stampede
- Cervi Championship Rodeo
- Championship Pro Rodeo
- Corey & Lange Rodeo
- Dakota Rodeo
- Diamond G Rodeo
- Duane Kesler
- Fettig Pro Rodeo
- Four Star Rodeo Co LLC
- Frontier Rodeo Co
- Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co
- HiLo Pro Rodeo
- J Bar J
- Korkow Rodeos
- Legend Rodeo Stock
- Macza Pro Rodeo
- Penthouse Pro Rodeo
- Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
- Pickett Pro Rodeo
- Powder River Rodeo
- Rafter S Rodeo Company
- Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics
- Smith Pro Rodeos
- Summit Pro Rodeo
- Three Hills Rodeo
- Wayne Vold Rodeo Co.
The Top Four Legged Athletes Headed to Vegas
Of the 105 horses headed to the Thomas & Mack, these are the ones to watch when the draw is released. Each has made their mark during the 2025 PRORODEO season.
The 2025 Bareback Horse of the Year, 813 Lunatic Heaven from Brookman Rodeo, will make her NFR second appearance.
Disco Party and Agent Lynx of the Calgary Stampede will be making their return to the biggest stage in rodeo. Both have become standout names in the Calgary String.
Agent Lynx has only gotten better with age, and this year she proved it. Averaging 90.67 points during the 2025 season with multiple 90-point rides, including 91 points with Rocker Steiner at RODEOHOUSTON, 92 points with Weston Timberman at The Calgary Stampede, and another 90-point ride with Steiner at the Puyallup Rodeo.
J Bar J, owned by Sparky and Marlene Dressen, has been selected three times for the PRCA Remuda Award. The Remuda awards recognize the best and most consistent pen of bucking horses during the Finals, and with their roster for 2025, such as Gronk, Painted Hawk, and Fringe Jacket, among others, any horse carrying the J Bar J brand is sure to make for a good trip.
Macza Pro Rodeo will be bringing OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks and OLS Tubs Side Show, two animals known for high-scoring rides.
While Pickett Pro Rodeo has 11 bareback horses on the trailer, two-time PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year Night Crawler is among them.
Every horse chosen for the NFR embodies talent, grit, and heart. With each ride and every performance, the greatness of these animal athletes will be on full display.
Growing up in a strong rodeo family it wasn’t until Lexi was older, that she realized her love for the western way of life and her passion for the sport of rodeo. Residing in the Pacific Northwest and finishing her senior year of college, majoring in Animal Science: Business, she has a strong passion for bucking stock and what makes those animal athletes so special. Lexi enjoys sharing the stories behind the athletes, stock contractors, and the many people who make up the sport of rodeo. When she is not working or doing homework you can find her spending time with her family or enjoying the outdoor activities the Northwest has to offer.