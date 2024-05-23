California Cowboys and College Athletes Shine at Rowell Ranch Rodeo
The historic Rowell Ranch Rodeo brings American tradition to California every third weekend in May at the Cecil Jones Arena. Few rodeos host the scenery of this Castro Valley rodeo. Festivities commence with a lone rider, who carries the American flag, coming down from Harry's Hills into the rodeo arena. The bucking stock of Flying U and Rosser Rodeo follow behind, giving rodeo fans a taste of the American West.
Californian natives Grant Peterson and Hayle Gibson came out on top in their events. The saddle bronc riding co-champion, Bailey Small, gives another example of college athletes competing (and winning) at the professional level. Small, a member of Tarleton State University's rodeo team, finished the 2023-2024 Southwest Region Standings in the NIRA ranked second. This earns him an individual qualification to the College National Finals.
Hayle Gibson spent the weekend before the Rowell Ranch Rodeo getting married. Gibson—now Stillwell—continues her streak at the California rodeos. Hayle won Red Bluff in April, Riverdale this month, and also placed at Redding. Gibson won this rodeo back in 2022, too.
Rowell Ranch Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: Cody Steward, $1506, tie-down roping and team roping
Bareback riding: 1. Coy Montgomery, 78.5 points on Flying U Rodeo's Michaela's Madness, $1,874; 2. Zack Brown, 77, $1,419; 3. R.C. Landingham, 76, $1,022; 4. Moe Heaton, 72, $681; 5. Darien Johnson, 71, $397; 6. Clayton Biglow, 56, $284.
Steer wrestling: 1. Grant Peterson, 4.5 seconds, $1,990; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 4.6, $1,647; 3. (tie) Sam Goings and Dirk Tavenner, 5.1, $1,132 each; 5. Owen Redfeairn, 5.3, $618; 6. (tie) Stan Branco and Bryar Byrne, 5.4, $172 each.
Team roping: 1. Tee Luttrell/Chris Young, 5.2 seconds, $1,796 each; 2. Andy Holcomb/C.J. DeForest Jr., 5.4, $1,562; 3. Pierce Wold/Ty Jacobs, 5.8, $1,327; 4. Dallas Owen/Brent Lockett, 5.9, $1,093; 5. Lane Karney/Wyatt Hansen, 6.1, $859; 6. Presto Burgess/Cody Cowden, 6.2, $625; 7. Tanner James/Truman Magnus, 6.4, $390; 8. Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 6.7, $156.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Bailey Small, on Rosser Rodeo's Hitchhiker, and Wade jay Stansfield, on Rosser Rodeo's No. -863, 79 points, $1,624 each; 3. Stran Nielson, 72.5, $1,042; 4. Caden Grisedale, 72, $674; 5. Tucker Bourdet, 67, $429; 6. Q McWhorter, 65, $306; 7. Leland King, 63, $245; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. Rial Engelhart, 8.8 seconds, $1,827; 2. Jade Church, 9.7, $1,589; 3. Cody Stewart, 9.9, $1,350; 4. Gator Goodrich, 10.1, $1,112; 5. Ladd King, 10.4, $874; 6. Tyler Boxleitner, 10.7, $635; 7. Tyler Forsberg, 10.8, $397; 8. D.J. Parker, 11.8, $159.
Barrel racing: 1. Hayle Gibson, 15.53 seconds, $2,071; 2. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 15.54, $1,775; 3. Kathy Petska, 15.63, $1,479; 4. (tie) Ann McGilchrist and Kristi Youngblood, 15.68, $1,134 each; 6. Payton Schoeppach, 15.70, $789; 7. Meghann Pearce, 15.85, $592; 8. Paloma Alvarado, 16.06, $394; 9. Anne Miller, 16.09, $296; 10. Maren Powers, 16.10, $197.
Bull riding: 1. Lane Vaughan, 85.5 points on Flying U Rodeo's Lemon Drop, $2,425; 2. (tie) Rawley Johnson and Brady Portenier, 84, $1,617 each; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 82, $889; 5. Scottie Knapp, 79, $566; 6. (tie) Milo Dillard Dillard and Luke Mast, 78.5, $364 each; 8. Chase Dougherty, 71, $243
Breakaway Roping: 1. Suzanne Williams, 2.4 seconds, $1,401; 2. Maggie Usher, 3.0, $1,218; 3. Cathy Cagliari, 3.6, $1,036; 4. Liz Hirdes, 3.8, $853; 5. Gianna O'Day, 4.1, $670; 6. Tyree Cochrane, 4.3, $487; 7. Brianna Sharp, 4.7, $305; 8. Katrina Dugo, 6.9, $122.