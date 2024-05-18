Spring Is in the Air: Texas Rodeo Recap
Springtime in Texas brings rainfall, warmer temperatures, and stiff competition inside the rodeo arena as contestants prepare for the summer run. Jacksonville, Carthage, and Crockett, Texas, all within about a two-hour driving distance, coincided with one another this past week (May 9-11). These three rodeos gave fans a synopsis of what they can expect to see from contestants during the thick of summertime.
Kash Martin, a second-year PRCA permit-holder, won top three money at all three rodeos in the bareback riding. Martin topped the competition at the Tops in Texas Rodeo (Jacksonville), placed second at Crockett, and tied for third in Carthage. Martin says he plans to enter heavy over the next few weeks to prepare for the College National Finals June 9-15.
Team ropers Jayse Tettenhorst and Ty Arnold also won money at all three places–winning Jacksonville, placing second at Carthage, and sixth in Crockett.
Clint Franks and Sterling Crawley dueled in the saddle bronc, tying for the win in Jacksonville and going one and two at Carthage (respectively). For full results, see below:
Tops In Texas Rodeo
Bareback riding: 1. Kash Martin, 80 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Colorado Cookie, $684; 2. Brayze Schill, 78.5, $428.
Steer wrestling: 1. Heath Thomas, 4.5 seconds, $1,147; 3. Gary Gilbert, 5.0, $573.
Team roping: 1. Jayse Tettenhorst/Ty Arnold, 5.3 seconds, $1,106 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 5.5, $829; 3. Koby Sanchez/Trace Porter, 5.7, $553; 4. Cole Frey/Latham Dickson, 5.9, $276.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Sterling Crawley, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Line Wart, and Clint Franks, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Turn The Page, 79.5 points, $836 each; 3. Michael Womack, 77.5, $478; 4. Joe Macqueen, 76, $239.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Webb, 9.4 seconds, $1,053; 2. Lane Webb, 11.0, $790; 3. Booker McCutchen, 11.2, $526; 4. Tristan Mize, 11.9, $263.
Barrel racing: 1. Sierra Scott-Williams,17.31, $882; 2. Shelley Morgan, 17.35, $756; 3. Cindy Smith 17.37, $630; 4. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, 17.44, $546; 5. Stevi Hillman,17.540, $420; 6. Sable Emerson, 17.55, $336; 7. (tie) Natalie Bland and Helen Nowosad,17.59, $210 each; 8. (tie) Amy Grey, Brooke Andrews, LaTricia Duke and Abby Phillips, 17.65, $52.
Bull riding: 1. Hunter Tate, 82.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's High Yeller, $1,073; 2. Jesse Hopper, 74, $805; 3. Tucker Mertens, 71, $536; no other qualified rides.
Breakaway roping: 1. Montana Brown, 2.8 seconds, $1,663; 2. Jayden Gould, 3.0, $1,376; 3. Brooke Eddy, 3.1, $1,089; 4. Kayelen Helton, 3.2, $803; 5. Makayla Purcell, 3.3, $516; 6. Brooke Hester, 3.5, $287.
Panola County Cattlemen's ProRodeo
All-around cowboy: Isaac Fontenot, $1,059, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Tilden Hooper, 87.5 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Rose Gold, $959; 2. Payton Lackey, 84, $719; 3. (tie) Kash Martin and Luke Thrash, 80, $360 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jay Williamson, 4.1 seconds, $1,383; 2. Dakota Champion, 4.3, $1,145; 3. Brayden Roch, 4.6, $906; 4. (tie) Garrett Curry and Shayde Etherton, 4.7, $549 each; 6. Ty Cochrane, 4.8, $239.
Team roping: 1. Cole Frey/Latham Dickson, 5.1 seconds, $1,124 each; 2. Jayse Tettenhorst/Ty Arnold, 5.2, $931; 3. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 5.3, $737; 4. (tie) Devon Johnson/Boogie Ray and Clint Wallace/Jace McDaniel, 5.8, $446 each; 6. Casey Tew/Cody Tew, 6.7, $194.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Clint Franks, 82 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Aunt Bee, $1,109; 2. Sterling Crawley, 80, $832; 3. Cole Hoffman, 76, $555; 4. Warwick Southern, 74, $277.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.0 seconds, $1,059 each; 3. (tie) Riley Istre and Bryan Moon, 9.1, $659 each; 5. Artrell Carmouche, 9.5, $360; 6. Clay McCuistion, 9.6, $200.
Barrel racing: 1. Sable Emerson, 15.55 seconds, $1,177; 2. Jordan Driver, 15.69, $1,009; 3. Kaycee Killingsworth, 15.83, $841; 4. Jimmie Smith, 15.85, $729; 5. Shelley Morgan, 15.89, $561; 6. Shea Durfey, 15.90, $449; 7. Oceane Veilleux, 15.91, $336; 8. Ashley Castleberry, 15.92, $224; 9. Fallon Taylor, 15.97, $168; 10. Deb Guelly, 15.98, $112.
Bull riding:* 1. Rawley Johnson, 89.5 points on Hi Lo ProRodeo's News Flash, $2,050; 2. Bryce Jensen, 88, $1,607; 3. Scott Wells, 85, $1,227; 4. Hayes Weight, 82, $848; 5. Tucker Mertens, 75, $595; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo
Bareback riding: 1. Cooper Filipek, 78 points on Andrews Rodeo's Bronco Billy, $654; 2. Kash Martin, 76, $491; 3. Lane Rowland, 73, $327; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Cochrane, 4.4 seconds, $886; 2. (tie) Dakota Champion and Ben Mitchell, 4.9, $657 each; 4. Don Payne, 5.6, $428; 5. Cade Staton, 5.7, $275; 6. Colten Leech, 5.8, $153.
Team roping: 1. Devon Johnson/Boogie Ray, 4.9 seconds, $1,159 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Tyler McKnight, 5.4, $959; 3. Cyle Denison/Dustin Davis, 5.5, $759; 4. Cody Thornton/Lucas Falconer, 5.6, $559; 5. Casey Tew/Cody Tew, 6.1, $360; 6. Jayse Tettenhorst/Ty Arnold, 6.6, $200.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Baca, 85.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rags To Riches, $895; 2. Tom Webster, 83.5, $671; 3. (tie) Brody Cress and Chris Williams, 82, $336 each.
Tie-down roping:1. Rodney Jackson, 10.5 seconds, $1,090; 2. Blake Eggl, 11.4, $818; 3. Bryan Moon, 11.8, $545; 4. Tyler Calhoun, 11.9, $273.
Barrel racing: 1. LaTricia Duke, 14.41 seconds, $1,002; 2. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, 14.56, $859; 3. Caley Walkoviak, 14.58, $716; 4. Stevi Hillman, 14.68, $620; 5. Tiany Schuster, 14.73, $477; 6. Shelley Morgan, 14.80, $382; 7. (tie) Ashley Castleberry and Tiffany Lujan, 14.82, $239 each; 9. Ashlyn Goven, 14.87, $143; 10. Shea Durfey, 14.89, $95.
Bull riding: 1. Toby Hale, 86 points on Andrews Rodeo's Kyote Train, $1,582; 2. Hunter Tate, 79, $1,199; 3. Trey Benton III, 78, $863; 4. Jeff Askey, 75, $575; no other qualified rides.
Breakaway roping: 1. Makayla Purcell, 1.8 seconds, $1,470; 2. Taylor Lawson, 2.2, $1,278; 3. Cassidy Pineda, 2.4, $1,087; 4. Aspen Miller, 2.5, $895; 5. (tie) Cassidy Boggs, Brandy Gilbert and Addie Weil, 2.6, $511 each; 8. Kaydence Tindall, 2.8, $128.