The 51st running of the Marion duPont Scott Colonial Cup is set for Nov. 22 at Springdale Race Course in Camden, South Carolina.

The Colonial Cup also dubbed as the “Super Bowl of Steeplechase” will feature international challengers for the first time in more than three decades. This year's nominations include a historic international presence that will add a new dimension to one of American steeplechasing's top events.

Among the international challengers are several runners trained by prominent Irish conditioner Gordon Elliott, including We're Out of Aces (IRE), who is slated to make his U.S. debut in Camden. Elliott's stable is expected to send three horses from Ireland, marking the return of international competition to the Colonial Cup for the first time in more than 30 years.

"The Colonial Cup is certainly going to put an exclamation point on the National Steeplechase Association's 2026 season," NSA Director of Racing Bill Gallo said. "We are expecting a formidable field led by the first two finishers in the American Grand National, Western Fold and Fil Dor."

The Grade 1 Colonial Cup field could feature several of the most accomplished jumpers currently competing in North America. Returning nominees include defending Colonial Cup winner Fil Dor (FR) and 2024 champion Too Friendly (GB), while American Grand National winner Western Fold (IRE) enters as one of the leading contenders after capturing steeplechasing's richest race at Far Hills earlier this fall.

The preliminary nomination list also includes Mr. Percy (IRE), winner of the Grade 1 Jonathan Sheppard Stakes at Saratoga, and Lizzie Twigg (IRE), who arrives off a dominant victory in the Foxbrook Champion Hurdle. Rampoldi Plan, fresh off a win in the Holiday Cup at Aiken, also joins the list of nominees.

The Colonial Cup has long been one of steeplechasing's premier events, attracting many of the sport's top trainers, jockeys and owners to Camden each fall. The inclusion of several overseas nominees adds an international dimension to this year's race and could result in one of the most competitive fields in recent years.

Beyond the featured Grade 1 Colonial Cup, race officials announced nominations for the Hobkirk Hill and the Raymond G. Woolfe Memorial, which will round out a card that traditionally serves as the championship finale for the National Steeplechase Association season.

This year’s nominations by race include:

RACE 1: THE HOBKIRK HILL

Sport of Kings Restricted Hurdle Stakes – 12 Nominations

1. Active Duty (FR)

2. Biggerthanbigtime (IRE)

3. King of Tsavo (GB)

4. Lizzie Twigg (IRE)

5. Lynches Knock (IRE)

6. Max'd Out (IRE)

7. Philip My Dear

8. Protective

9. Risk Taking

10. Siennois (IRE)

11. Travesuras

12. Walk the Warrior (IRE)

RACE 2: THE RAYMOND G. WOOLFE MEMORIAL

Sport of Kings Three-Year-Old Hurdle Stakes – 7 Nominations

1. Coghlan

2. Lost Kitty

3. Lufkin

4. Norris

5. Private Larry (IRE)

6. Sea Ice

7. We're Out of Aces (IRE)

RACE 3: THE COLONIAL CUP

Grade I Sport of Kings Hurdle Stakes – 10 Nominations

1. Boldog (FR)

2. Fil Dor (FR)

3. Gold Charm (IRE)

4. L'Imperator (FR)

5. Lizzie Twigg (IRE)

6. Mr Percy (IRE)

7. Rampoldi Plan

8. Too Friendly (GB)

9. Western Fold (IRE)

10. Ziggle Pops (GB)

Established in 1970 by Marion duPont Scott, the Colonial Cup became the first North American steeplechase to offer a six-figure purse. Upon Mrs. Scott’s passing in 1983, she gifted the racecourse and adjacent land to the State of South Carolina, and remains under the management of the CCRA (Carolina Cup Racing Association) to this day.

In addition to the racing program, Colonial Cup week will include several community events throughout Camden. Such events include the Injured Jockeys Fund Golf Tournament, a Camden Stable Tour, festival activities such as Bluegrass and Blue Jeans Happy Hour, a 5K race, Colonial Cup Polo Celebration, children's activities and race-day tailgating competitions. Race day will also feature things like a Holiday Market and Food Village, the Truvista Fiber Kids’ Zone as well as a tailgating contest.



Poem | Colonial Cup

In addition to race day festivities, South Carolina poet laureate, Patrick Davis will read his newly penned poem, "If Not For Horses," in celebration of the event and its longstanding tradition. There will be 51 individually signed and numbered posters with the poem available for purchase at the race, while supplies last.

For a full schedule of events and more information visit https://carolinacup.org/colonialcup/#EventSchedule.