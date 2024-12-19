Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones' Hot Streak Continues From East to West
With a temporary arena and horse stalling facility built right into the strip during the National Finals Rodeo, The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas can only accomodate so many barrel racers at a time. The All In Barrel Race has grown so exponentially over the past few years, that it is now split into two seperate races. Race 2 ran December 11-15, 2024. Each race has two rounds, where runners can qualify back to the Showdown Round, where the 1D pays $20,000 to first place, the 2D $15,000, the 3D $14,000, the 4D $13,000, and the 5D $12,000. Full results can be found here.
Race 2
With 496 runs in each round and a total payout of $49,000, Race 2 wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.
Round 1
Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones have been unstoppable this fall and that luck continued in Vegas, where they took the 1D win for $1,738. Bailey Alvarez rode JFive Heres YourSign to a $1,600 win in the 2D. Leeann Ridley and Royal Quick Colors split the 3D win with Laura Haight and Precious Reyr Gem for $1,500 each. Denim Wilson rode Just A Kissin Fling to the 4D win for $1,600. In the 5D, Becca Fullenwider rode JF Cashs First Gun to the $1,600 payday.
High Stakes Round 1
Randee Prindle earned another $3,304 for the 1D win. Autumn Snyder rode Frenchman Returns to a $3,304 win in the 2D. Laura Haight double dipped for another 3D win for $3,304 aboard Precious Reyr Gem.
Round 2
Prindle and Red Man Jones also took the 1D win in Round 2 for $1,600. Maggie Poloncic rode Judge June Bug to a 2D victory for $1,600. In the 3D, the victory went to Keira Weisbart and Mighty Rocket Bruce for $1,600. April King and Little earned the 4D title and $1,600. Winning the 5D, Tacota Deiss and Heza Fine Rock earned $1,600
High Stakes Round 2
You guessed it - Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones earned another $3,304 for the 1D win. Maggie Poloncic and Judge June Bug doubled down and won the 2D again for $3,304. Raw Firepower carried Autumn Stroud to the 3D win and $3,304.
Showdown
The top 15 from each "D" in each round and the top 4 from each D in the Buy Back round return to the Showdown Round. The winners not only receive massive payouts for first in each D, but also a saddle. Second place in each D is paid $7,000 and a buckle. Third place pays $6,000, fourth place pays $5,000 and fifth place pays $4,000.
Prindle and Red Man Jones went undefeated, winning $20,000 and the Championship in Round 2. Emma Hayden and DarkSideOfThaMoon earned $15,000 for the 2D win. Sloan Williams and TLC Man Of Steel won $14,000 and the 3D title. The 4D went to Maggie Peacock and Sunfrosted Shortcake for $13,000. Annika Dunn and NickelAndDashin earned $12,000 for the 5D win.
"Scooby" and Prindle have been a force to be reckoned with at open events across the United States, winning everything from The American Semi-Finals to the NBHA World Championships. Bred by Jud Little, Scooby is a 2011 gelding by Brownie Jones and out of Dinkys Purple Rain by Dinkys Red Man.
Prior to this weekend, he was ranked no. 21 on the All-Time Highest Money Earning Barrel Horses, per QData, at $744,248. The duo added another roughly $35,000 to their lifetime earnings this weekend in Las Vegas. I believe that will earn him a spot inside the top 20. Brownie Jones was an incredible stallion, pre-barrel incentive days, so the majority of Scooby's earnings come from big open wins with Prindle.