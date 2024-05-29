Tragic Accident Brings Death to Equestrian Event
Equestrian star Georgie Campbell died doing what she loved - riding horses. At the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, the 37-year-old died after a fall.
Understandably, people want to know what happened and why it happened but out of respect for the family, details of the event have not been released.
British Eventing, the governing organization in the United Kingdom released a statement following the accident.
It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024. Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.
The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured.
To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared.
Medical professionals were on site and to the horse and rider almost immediately, but she could not be saved. An air ambulance, an operations officer, along with a double crew land ambulance and a hazardous area response team all arrived at the scene.
Competition was abandoned following the accident.
Campbell was a well accomplished rider who had started her career in the early 2000s. In 2010 she made her debut as an equestrian competitor at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.
Campbell had married a fellow equestrian lover, Jessie Campbell in 2020. Jessie was a member of New Zealand's Equestrian Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and had plans to return to Paris for the 2024 version.
Together the married couple ran Team Campbell out of Kent.
Our sincere condolences go out to Georgie's family, friends, clients and colleagues in this difficult time.