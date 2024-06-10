Unimaginable Loss More Than 75 Horses Lost in Barn Fire
Complete tragedy. The equine world is absolutely heart sick over the news that quickly spread on Saturday and Sunday.
The former home of Clinton Anderson, now called the Rittenhour Equine Center, experienced a barn fire around noon on Saturday, June 8.
Rittenhour Equine Center is now the home of Brant Performance Horses and Priest Performance Horses. Both are reining horse trainers.
It has been reported that the fire is believed to have started in the attic of the barn and then quickly spread to the stall area. Only a few horses were able to escape the burning building without injury. The entire barn was engulfed with flames in just mere minutes.
Estimates according to several social media and news reports say that 77 horses have been lost in this tragedy. Eric Priest received severe burns trying to run back into the barn to save horses. He will be in the hospital for several days recovering.
The loss is absolutely unimaginable and the pain for trainers, assistants and owners is unbelievable. As in any tragedy in the equine world, the community is rallying together to do all they can to help get everyone through this incredibly difficult time with support of all kinds.
There were immediate responses of fund raisers, supply donations, food trains, auctions and everything in between.
In the social media post below, there is an extensive list of ways people can help including a place to send cards. At this point, everyone involved and all connections need all of the support they can get.
As a fellow horse owner and trainer, I cannot begin to imagine the heartbreak being experienced by this entire facility and crew.
If it is within your means to help in any way, there is no doubt it is going to a good cause and would be appreciated.