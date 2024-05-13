WCRA Wraps Up Final Triple Crown of Rodeo Event at Rodeo Corpus Christi
The World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) concluded its final Triple Crown of Rodeo Event at the 2024 Rodeo Corpus Christi, May 7-11 at the American Bank Center. Top cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation showcased their skills in an intense showdown across eight disciplines, crowning new champions in the process.
The bareback riding set an electrifying tone for the Triple Crown of Rodeo Round. Mason Clements of Spanish Fork, Utah; RC Landingham from Hat Creek, California; and Nick Pelke of Mondovi, Wisconsin, delivered exceptional rides, each scoring 84 points or higher. Despite a fierce 84-point challenge from Landingham and Pelke, Clements emerged victorious with an impressive 86.5-point ride, securing his second Rodeo Corpus Championship.
Steer wrestling witnessed Tyler Pearson of Atoka, Oklahoma, dominating with a blazing 4.1-second run in the progressive round and a lightning-fast 3.83-second effort in the Triple Crown of Rodeo round. Pearson's triumph marked his second WCRA victory, cementing his status among the elite after his initial win in 2019 at the Windy City Roundup.
Clayton Sellers of Stephenville, Texas, emerged as the sole conqueror in bull riding, scoring 86.5 atop Ringo. Sellers' flawless performance earned him the bull riding title and a substantial $34,000 payout.
Kelsie Domer of Dublin, Texas, showcased her superstar status in breakaway roping, clocking in with a swift 2.15-second time, the only qualified time in the event. Her stellar performance secured her the top spot and a hefty $23,500 in weekly earnings, marking her second WCRA Title after the 2020 Royal City Roundup.
Jarvis Demery of Beggs, Oklahoma, displayed mastery in tie-down roping, clinching the title with a rapid 7.52-second run in the Triple Crown of Rodeo Round. Demery's victory earned him a $17,000 paycheck.
Barrel racing witnessed a tight competition, with Stephanie Fryar of Waco, Texas, aiming for her third consecutive win. Despite her valiant effort, Fryar's 14.503-second time secured her fourth place, narrowly missing out on both the Triple Crown of Rodeo and the coveted $1 million cash bonus.
The saddle bronc riding event showcased a fierce battle, with Chase Brooks of Anaconda, Montana; Cash Wilson of Wall, South Dakota; and Cole Elshere of Wall, South Dakota, vying for the top spot. Wilson emerged triumphant with an impressive 87.5-point ride, securing victory and a $15,000 payday.
In the team roping, Luke Brown from Lipan, Texas, and Jake Corkill from Stephenville, Texas, sealed the title with a swift 6.00-second run. Their impressive performance outpaced the competition by over four seconds, with Jake Smith from Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and Douglas Rich from Weatherford, Texas, securing the runner-up position with a 10.17-second effort.
The top two non-drafted athletes from Rodeo Corpus Christi (excluding bull riding) will now qualify for the 2024 WCRA Kid Rock N Roll Rodeo Team, "The Free Riders," with the final team roster set to be announced on Monday, May 13.
All Rodeo Carolina event champions and earnings from the event are listed below:
Name | Discipline | Total Earnings
----------------------------------------
Mason Clements | Bareback | $28,000.00
Tyler Pearson | Steer Wrestling | $20,000.00
Clayton Sellars | Bull Riding | $34,000.00
Kelsie Domer | Breakaway Roping | $23,500.00
Jarvis Demery | Tie-Down | $17,000.00
Bayleigh Choate | Barrel Racing | $29,500.00
Cash Wilson | Saddle Bronc | $15,000.00
Luke Brown & Jade Corkill | Team Roping | $20,111.00