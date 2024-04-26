Fryar Eyes Historic $1M Triumph at Rodeo Corpus Christi
In preparation for the Rodeo Corpus Christi event hosted by the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) along the bayfronts of Corpus Christi, Texas, from May 7 to 11, the organization has revealed the roster of 189 athletes set to compete in the final Triple Crown of Rodeo (TCR) showdown.
Among the contenders, Barrel Racer Stephanie Fryar of Waco, Texas, emerges as a pivotal figure, positioned to potentially clinch the $1 million WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo bonus. Fryar's triumph would mark a historic moment, making her the first female in rodeo history to attain overnight millionaire status.
The Triple Crown of Rodeo offers an annual bonus of $1 million to any individual athlete or group of athletes who secure victories in three consecutive WCRA Major rodeos. Fryar stands as the ultimate contender for this prestigious accolade, having secured consecutive wins in WCRA Majors held in Mill Springs, N.C., in October 2023, and Guthrie, Okla., in January 2024.
“An athlete earning $1 million or more in a single night is a rare occurrence in the sport of rodeo, and this is only the second time in the sport a woman has been in sole contention for such a cash bonus,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote. “She has won $750,000 in her professional career, and the $1 million check she could earn on May 11 will exceed her 18+ year career earnings combined.”
Should Fryar emerge victorious at Rodeo Corpus Christi, she would secure the final championship of the coveted WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo, presented by Lazy E Ranch and Arena. The first and, to date, only winner of the Triple Crown of Rodeo Bonus was bareback rider RC Landingham of Hat Creek, Calif., who achieved this feat in December 2022.
Fryar's journey to this pinnacle marks her as only the second woman to reach this stage in the bonus progression. In May 2022, breakaway roper Tacy Kay Webb of Midway, Texas, advanced to Rodeo Corpus Christi but fell short of clinching the victory.
Fryar joins a select group of contenders for the Triple Crown of Rodeo, including Landingham, Webb, tie-down roper Riley Webb of Decatur, Texas, and saddle bronc rider Isaac Diaz of Desdemona, Texas.
In addition to Fryar, the roster for the upcoming event boasts over 200 accomplished Western sports athletes, including the return of Landingham after his recovery from injury.
Fans can catch the action of Rodeo Corpus Christi on RidePass via Pluto TV, Cowboy Channel, and the Cowboy Channel+ App nightly from May 7 to 11 at 7 p.m. CDT. The Triple Crown of Rodeo Round of Rodeo Corpus Christi will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network on June 2 at 11:30 CDT.
Since its inception in May 2018, the WCRA and its partners have disbursed more than $17.6 million in new funds to rodeo athletes. For more information about the WCRA or the VRQ, rodeo enthusiasts are encouraged to visit wcrarodeo.com.