Whomp Whack Thunder: Whiskey Myers Unleashes Raw Sound and Southern Soul

The Palenstine, Texas group, Whiskey Myers is proud to release their seventh album, "Whomp Whack Thunder." Fans can expect true American rock and roll with hints of country.

On their website, the group invites you to open your minds and accept them for what they are. The group's founding member Cody Cannon states it perfectly.

“Everybody wants you to pick a genre, but we did this our whole career,” says Cody Cannon. “We like it all, so we’re gonna do it all. We’re better than we were at 20 years old — you try to hone your skills and get better, write better, play better. This is just how it came naturally, and it works better that way.”

Rodeo On SI got the opportunity to sit down with Cannon to talk about the new album. Enjoy the conversation.

SI: Let’s dive right into the new album—Whomp Whack Thunder. Where did that name come from?

WM: Honestly, it was kind of random. We were tossing around album names—usually we’ve got something in mind going into the recording process, but this time we didn’t. I had a list of five or ten ideas, and I was just flipping through words, maybe a thesaurus or something. “Womp Whack Thunder” popped out, and I said it just being silly. But everyone liked it, so it stuck. It was real nonchalant, nothing too deep just one of those things that felt right.

SI: This was your first time working with producer Jay Joyce. What did he bring to the table that made him the right fit for this album?

WM: Jay’s just a great producer. When you work with someone at that level, it makes everything easier, the process, the vibe, the sound. He’s worked with some of the best of the best, so why not go with that guy, right? He was a pleasure to work with. He let us do our thing, brought some cool ideas to the table, and helped shape a great record. I’d love to do another one with him someday.

SI: Are there any tracks on “Whomp Whack Thunder” that stand out to you personally?

WM: I don’t know, I try not to make any of them too personal. I kind of look at the whole album as one complete work of art, you know? It’s all part of the same story. Maybe “Monsters” stands out a little, but honestly, I like all the songs. They each have their place, and I just put them out there and let people connect with them however they do.

SI: You’ve always been original, authentic, and organic in your sound and approach. Was that a conscious vision from the very beginning?

WM: Yeah, for sure. That’s really all we cared about, being a cool band and playing our music. That’s why we’ve always stayed independent and never tried to fit into any one genre. From the start, that was the goal. We didn’t care about all the other stuff we just wanted to play the music we loved, and we wanted to play it together.

SI: Texas and Red Dirt music have always attracted fiercely independent artists, and Whiskey Myers has been a trailblazer in that space setting your own tone not just in Texas, but across the country. From day one, you’ve operated outside the traditional Nashville machine. How do you think that independence has shifted the conversation nationally?

WM: Honestly, I can’t speak for everybody else. We’re just hard-headed, and we don’t want a boss. But I do think it’s more possible now than ever. With the internet and all the tools out there, you can market yourself, build your own thing. You don’t need a big machine behind you. That said, I don’t really think about it much. I keep my blinders on and focus on what we’re doing. I don’t pay attention to Nashville or the scene. We just do our thing.

SI: Your sound, your path, it’s all so distinct. Whether you realize it or not, you’ve probably helped carve out a trail for a lot of other artists to follow. Do you feel like that was part of the mission from the start?

WM: Yeah, that’s kind of what we wanted. We never aimed to be a red-carpet band. We wanted to be that cool underground group doing things differently. That’s always been our M.O. Being independent keeps us alive, it keeps the art real. At the end of the day, it’s about creating good music, not chasing money.

SI: Whiskey Myers has built one of the most loyal fan bases in the country. What do you think keeps that connection growing, what keeps people coming back and staying so fiercely devoted.

WM: Our fans are incredible. Like you said, they’re fierce, and we couldn’t do any of this without them. If they weren’t out there showing up, we’d just be up on-stage practicing. Beyond that, I think we’ve always tried not to stay stale. Every record has its own dynamic, its own feel. That’s not something we plan just happens organically. We don’t go into the writing or recording process with a set direction. We let the songs come to us, and somehow, each one ends up sounding different. We try not to repeat ourselves, and I think that keeps things fresh. Maybe that’s part of what keeps people listening.

SI: Touring is such a big part of the Whiskey Myers story. Has the rhythm of the road changed for you guys over the years?

WM: Yeah, for sure. We ramp things up in late spring, and summer gets pretty busy as we’re out most of July and all of August. This time of year, it’s more short runs, and then it slows down heading into winter and early spring. But yeah, we’re older now, so we don’t have quite as much fun, kidding, but not really. When you’re younger, you’re all about it. You just send it, you know? You’ll do whatever. But as you get older and start families, you look for more of that work-life balance. That’s a dynamic you don’t really think about when you’re starting out. Now we try to pick and choose our spots. That’s definitely changed. But the vibe within the band, and the mentality, that’s stayed the same.

SI: Do you guys have a favorite venue or even a favorite type of venue that you love playing?

WM: Man, there are so many great ones. Red Rocks is obviously incredible. We just played The Gorge recently, and that place is unreal. There’s one up in Connecticut we hit a couple weeks ago, and another in New Hampshire somewhere in the Northeast. I wish I could remember the name, but it was a super rad spot. Amphitheaters are always cool. But honestly, for us, it’s simple if the fans are into it, we’ll play anywhere. That’s what makes it worth it

SI: Do you feel like Red Dirt music is gaining more traction across the country year after year?

WM: Yeah, we’re all over now. But honestly, we never wanted to fit into any kind of box. We’ve always aimed to be our own thing. Our sound is rooted in rock ’n’ roll, country, blues, and the bands we’ve always loved, like the Rolling Stones, the Allman Brothers, Little Feat, they blended all those elements too. That’s what we connected with, and it just kind of comes out in our music naturally. So, whether people call it Red Dirt or something else, we’re just doing what feels right.

SI: You’ve written a ton of great songs over the years. Does the writing process come easy for you?

WM: No, man. It doesn’t come easy. Honestly, nothing does. Every album’s a grind. I’ve got to get in there and push through the rough stuff, especially with those early songs that just feel like nothing. You’ve got to keep at it, keep grinding, and eventually the faucet turns on. Then it starts to flow. But it takes a lot of work to get to that point. I think that’s true for a lot of things, especially in music and entertainment. People want the outcome, but you’ve got to put in the work. That’s the only way.

Whomp Whack Thunder album cover | Whiskey Myers

SI: What do you hope your fans take away from this new album?

WM: Just enjoy it. That’s really it. There’s no big narrative we’re trying to push it’s just another record, man. We don’t release anything we don’t believe in, and we think this one’s a great record. So, if people dig it, that’s what matters.

SI: If you hadn’t chosen the music industry, what path do you think you might’ve taken

WM: (laughs) Honestly? I’d probably be dead or in prison. But if I had to guess, maybe something outdoors. I’ve always loved being outside, so maybe a fishing guide or something like that. Something simple, something real.

SI: Let’s switch gears, what’s something non-music-related that folks might not know about you?

WM: Hmm… something they don’t know? I hate olives. Can’t stand ’em. (all laugh)

SI: What about pickles?

WM: Pickles are cool. I just hate olives. That’s where I draw the line.

SI: You host the annual Wiggy Thump Festival every May in your hometown of Palestine, Texas. Can you tell us a little about what that means to you?

WM: Yeah, we just wrapped up our 7th annual Wiggy Thump Festival. It’s a good thing—we raise money to give scholarships to kids in East Texas and give back to the place we call home. That’s what it’s all about for us: supporting the community and keeping that connection strong.

