Wildfires in Wyoming Cause Utter Destruction in a Matter of Hours
On Wednesday, the House Draw Fire east of Buffalo burned through multiple sizable ranches. As of 11:32 AM on Thursday, the fire had burned roughly 163,000 acres and was 0% contained.
Fire crews are battling challenging conditions brought on by heat and wind. Unpredictable weather has affected their efforts, with the fire changing directions and jumping across the interstate. Fire crews worked through the night Wednesday, cutting fire lines, back burning, and suppressing the fire.
It is unknown how many structures have been lost in the House Draw Fire, but slurry planes were able to save some homes and barns. Miles of fencing and other buildings were destroyed. Unfortunately, most of the grazing for livestock is a complete loss. It was a long night for many residents and today many will determine how their livestock fared in the veritable nightmare.
Words simply fail to do justice for the complete wreckage of generations of hard work. At this time, no human lives have been lost, but families across the counties have shed tears for the losses of what they had built. The number of livestock and wildlife lost will be determined in the coming days.
The Remington Fire, north of Arvada, has been estimated at around 10,000 acres and a voluntary evacuation notice is in effect for Arvada and Clearmont. This fire also does not have a reported estimation of containment, but is reported to be burning in extreme.
Campbell County residents found themselves faced with two fires outside of Gillette, the Flat Rock Draw Fire and the Constitution Fire. Into the afternoon and evening Wednesday, changing winds heavily impacted fire activity. Some ranchers lost corrals and structures. For others, homes and barns were the only thing left standing in a sea of ash.
As of Thursday evening, the Flat Rock Draw Fire had consumed roughly 30,000 acres and crews had achieved 30% containment. The Constitution Fire was estimated at 15,000 acres, but 0% containment.
With multiple fires burning at one time and moving quickly, it has been a community effort for residents to salvage what they can. Neighbors and local companies have pitched in, bringing able bodies and equipment to limit the damage. Local fire departments and emergency response crews are doing all they can, but are spread thin as they try to address all impacted areas.
Some residents in rural areas and subdivisions on the western side of Gillette have taken advantage of the pre-evacuation notice to move their animals to a safer location. The local event facility, Cam-Plex, opened their stock pens and horse stalls for the displaced. Neighbors and friends have banded together to ensure everyone was able to move horses and other animals quickly.
A large number of structures are still in danger, as well as the prairie grasslands stretching miles in every direction. These Wyoming communities will continue to be impacted by the catastrophic flames in the coming days, as residents work to preserve what they can of their livelihood.
Blustery winds are forecasted to continue through today and the weekend, adding to the already challenging landscape. Fire crews and air support will continue to wage war against the flames and the communities will continue to support one another, but we ask that our readers keep these areas in their thoughts.