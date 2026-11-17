The Working Ranch Cowboys Association celebrated its 31st finals at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex over the weekend. Twenty-three teams from five different states went head-to-head to earn top honors at one of the most prestigious ranch rodeos of the year.

The WRCA Finals feature two rounds of competition over four days. The ranch rodeos consist of five events: ranch bronc riding, stray gathering, team penning, wild cow milking, and team branding. Each round spans two days, with half of the teams competing in half of the events on the first day before switching to the remaining events the following day.

The World Champion Team is determined by the total points earned across all five events, with points awarded for placings in both rounds and the average.

World Champions Crowned

2026 marked the sixth WRCA Finals appearance for Phillip Reynolds and the Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch crew. This year, Phillip was joined by team members Rye Reynolds, Jayde Smith, Chance Holcombe, Ky Brownlee, and Kelby Brownlee.

Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch in the Wild Cow Milking | Emery Mask

The team managed to record a time or score in every event for each round and even won the team branding overall after placing third in each round with two consistent times of 44.51 seconds and 42.39 seconds.

In the ranch bronc riding, Circle M8's bronc rider, Jayde Smith, made a solid showing by placing within the top five in rounds one and two. During Round 1 of the stray gathering, the team tied their cattle down in 62.77 seconds to place fourth.

Circle M8's best round finish of the weekend came in the second round of the team penning event, where they sorted their cattle and penned them in 45.34 seconds, landing the team in second place for the event.

Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch in the Team Penning | Emery Mask

Once the points were tallied, only seven points separated the world champion team from the reserve world champion team. Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch finished with 249 points, while Meier Cattle Co. / 4E Livestock secured reserve honors with 242.5 points.

Along with their first world championship, Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch also claimed the Top Hand award. Rye Reynolds was selected for the coveted individual honor, adding another accomplishment to the team's successful weekend.

Events Winners

Overall Team Results

1. Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch | 249 points

2. Meier Cattle Co. / 4E Livestock | 242.5 points

3. Rocking T Cattle / Flowers Ranch | 232 points

4. Wilson Cattle Co. | 218 points

5. Barrow Ranch | 203.5 points

Ranch Bronc Riding - Pettigrew / White Ranches

Stray Gathering - Rocking T Cattle / Flowers Ranch

Team Penning - Rocking T Cattle / Flowers Ranch

Wild Cow Milking - Meier Cattle Co. / 4E Livestock

Team Branding - Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch

WRCA Finals Awards

Top Hand - Rye Reynolds | Circle M8 Land & Cattle / High Card Ranch

Reserve Top Hand - Rustyn Gilmore | Wilson Cattle Co. LLC

Top Horse - Casas Hickory Cat ridden by Cody Kendall | CK Cattle / Hyer & Son Cattle Co.

Reserve Top Horse - Goose ridden by Tallan Miller | Lochhead Cattle Co.

Fan Favorite Ranch Remuda - Rockin P Cattle