How ALO Helps Ty Simpson Prepare for 2026 NFL Draft

Football is a game of inches, and the NFL Draft is a game in centimeters. In the lead-up to every draft, players and teams quietly search for a secret advantage that could result in profound results. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson touched down in Los Angeles to prepare for the big day with ALO.

The duo worked together to document Simpson's extra training sessions, recovery/wellness practices, and how a star athlete gets ready to achieve their lifelong dream. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI caught up with Simpson ahead of the biggest day in his football career.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

What made you confident to partner with ALO in preparation for the NFL Draft?

Partnering with ALO was a pretty natural decision for me. I'm big on taking care of my body, being intentional with how I prepare, and I definitely like wearing something that looks good. That combo is what ALO is all about.

This is a moment I've worked toward for a long time, so it meant something to align with a brand that values performance, recovery, and doing things the right way. I'm grateful to my team at QB Reps for helping make it happen.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

Is this a partnership you hope to maintain through your NFL career?

Absolutely. I've worn ALO for a while so it already feels like a long–term relationship! I appreciate ALO's focus on athletes' needs, and they've given me an opportunity to evolve my personal style as well, on and off the field. I'm excited to keep building that relationship and see where it goes down the road.

Are there any other athletes and or specific ALO athletes that have influenced your style?

It was actually a college teammate that first introduced me to ALO, and I've been hooked ever since. I am definitely grateful to be an ALO athlete now, and I've gotten a lot of great feedback from a lot of my friends and teammates about it. I know there's a lot of athletes that love this brand and want to be part of it.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

In addition to ALO's training and wellness practices, are you also a fan of the brand's apparel and footwear selection?

Definitely. I really like how ALO combines recovery and performance. It's perfect for my lifestyle and keeps me looking good while feeling great. When I'm hitting the gym, ALO is my go-to, and I always grab a comfy sweat set on my days off.

Switching gears to footwear, have you decided on an on-field footwear sponsor yet?

Haven't decided on that yet, but when I do, I know performance will be really important. My team is looking into it, and I trust they'll have some great options for me.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

What shoes are you wearing off the field this spring?

I mix it up. I'm a big fan of the ALO Runner as an everyday sneaker; they're comfortable, and I feel like I can wear them with anything. I had a partnership with Oliver Cabell in college, and they are really comfortable, too. I'm not afraid to go with a dress shoe with my suits.

Last question: How would you describe your personal style?

I'm pretty traditional, maybe even a little conservative at times, but that doesn't mean I'm not willing to do something different if it feels right. I like to wear a nice suit on game days, and I like to be relaxed and comfortable around the house. That's part of what I'm excited about with ALO, I feel like I can wear it in so many settings.