Quavo and Lids Kick Off Multi-Year Partnership With UGA Collection

Whether rapping in front of a festival crowd or speaking over the phone, Quavo has a way of infusing his audience with energy. Whatever he is selling, we are buying. That is why his first Lids collaboration was a smash hit, leading to a new long-term partnership.

Global hat retailer Lids is partnering with the hip-hop superstar on a new multi-year collaboration that merges the worlds of music, fashion, and sports.

As Lids' newest Brand Ambassador, Quavo brings his signature energy, creativity, and cultural influence to the brand, helping shape the future of headwear through exclusive designs, storytelling, and an authentic connection to fandom. Quavo will be actively involved in the hat design process, partnering with Lids on its creative direction, and releasing multiple collaborations over the next few years.

The Quavo UGA x '47 Collection. | Lids

His debut collection, Quavo UGA x '47 Collection, drops nationwide on Saturday, November 15. It features hats and tees celebrating his hometown pride for the University of Georgia Bulldogs. The designs draw inspiration from Quavo's upcoming album SATCHMO and showcases on-trend tree motifs that blend his collegiate heritage with modern streetwear aesthetics. This collection is dropping ahead of Georgia's highly anticipated matchup versus Texas.

"Quavo is one of today's most dynamic cultural voices," said Adam Herstig, SVP of Marketing and Partnerships at Lids. "His influence in music, fashion, and sport makes him the perfect partner to help Lids continue pushing boundaries and setting trends in headwear and lifestyle."

To celebrate this first collection, Quavo will be in town ahead of UGA's upcoming game against the University of Texas, hosting a pregame launch event at Fan Outfitters Athens. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Quavo about his partnership, football fandom, and favorite looks.

The Quavo UGA x '47 Collection. | Lids

How excited were you to partner with Lids on a multi-year collaboration?

Oh, man, this is a blessing, man. It's the second year, you know what I'm saying? Now we get some consistency going, and I just feel great. I'm excited. And doing something with Lids is a dream come true. I grew up wearing fitteds and getting fitteds on Christmas, so it's only right that I put my swag and put my touch on it now, that I got the ball in my hands.

Do you have any early memories of shopping at Lids as a kid?

Oh, yeah, my favorite joints used to be the Pac-Man Atlanta hats. The OG Georgia 'G' hats, and the one with the bulldog on it.

Hats from the Quavo UGA x '47 Collection. | Lids

Where does your inspirations for designs come from? What does Quavo's mood board look like?

From the jump, I was born in Athens, Georgia, and half-raised in Athens. I left Athens around the seventh or eighth grade and moved to Gwinnett. So Athens has always been instilled into me. Then my grandmother, my whole family, always stayed down there, so I had to visit them on holidays and birthdays. And growing up, every Saturday, we were glued to the TV, watching our Bulldogs play.

My dad, my aunties, they grew up getting jobs there, whether it was, like, utility work, painting, or doing some light construction work there. So that was kind of like the dream job, if you made it out to get a job there. And my grandmama used to also sell tickets right by the stadium because their apartments, those project houses, used to be right attached to the campus.

So, it's a full circle moment and like a dream come true. It was only right that I put my finishing touches or put my inspiration on the Georgia hat, because I speak and live, breathe, Athens. You know, I feel like I'm a dog myself.

Hats from the Quavo UGA x '47 Collection. | Lids

Your Quavo x UGA '47 collection is incredible. How big do you think that will be on the UGA campus this college football season?

Yeah, this one is gonna go crazy, you know what I'm saying? We added in the hunting gear, and we also put the savage on the back, which means, you know, the turnover shoulder pads. It just represents the tradition of the dog. The savage way.

And we added some swag to it. We added pearls to it, it's like a three-tone color, tricolored, OG, black and red, along with the hunting gear to show our country roots, our Georgia ways. And you got Quavo putting the sauce on it, and I think it's gonna be big. The first collection kind of popped off the right way, which led us into the second one, so I think this one was gonna go crazy.

Quavo's family history with the Georgia Bulldogs inspired his Lids collection. | Lids

Are there any specific UGA players you would like to see wearing your Quavo x UGA '47 collection?

For sure, man. I got to see the Superman. We call him Gunner Stockton, our starting quarterback. I played quarterback. I want to see him rocking it.

Switching gears to footwear, do you build your outfits from the hat down or the shoes up?

I'm gonna start with the jeans. It's all about the jeans. The jeans make the fit with me, then I start with the shoes, and then I'll find the top, because if you got your bottom half, it don't matter what you go on top, and just to top it off with a cherry on top, you could have your nice fitted from Lids, fitted or snapped.

Details on Quavo's Georgia-inspired hat. | Lids

What sneakers are in your rotation this fall?

Right now, the adidas Pharrell Jellyfish. I'm into the adidas wave right now.

I know you're a Hawks and Trae Young fan. What do you think about his switch from adidas to Jordan Brand?

I think that was how it should have started the first time. I think he's that type of guy. Even with me naming him an Ice Trae, I feel like that Spike Lee and Jordan moment where they shared that moment, and I feel like the only people that understand that campaign is a Jordan. So yeah, I think that was the right move.

Last question: If you were a professional athlete, what sneaker brand would you sign with?

I gotta go adidas. Three stripes represent the three Migos. Kind of take it back to the Run DMC days, and I represent those guys, and I think adidas would be home for me.

More Footwear News