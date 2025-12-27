Steph Curry's Thoughts On Final Under Armour Shoe Revealed

There have been plenty of exciting footwear storylines throughout this NBA season, but none have been more riveting than Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's sneaker free agency.

In November, Curry and Under Armour abruptly parted ways after 12 years. Curry immediately became a sneaker free agent and began wearing various brands on the court. The four-time NBA Champion has used his kicks to pay homage to basketball legends, while winking to potential business partners.

However, Curry's 13th and final signature basketball shoe with Under Armour is set to be released in February 2026. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, Curry does not like the Curry 13.

Curry Doesn't Like the Curry 13

EXCLUSIVE: Steph Curry DOES NOT like the Curry 13 🚫



Multiple sources tell Sole Retriever that Curry’s feedback was overlooked and Under Armour pushed forward with a design he disliked.



Curry began the season in his Series 7 takedown before parting with the brand in November. pic.twitter.com/dLbhnvj3YN — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 26, 2025

Per the reporting, Under Armour did not incorporate Curry's feedback during the development process. Under Armour pressed forward with the Curry 13's design, while the shoes' namesake continued to wear the Curry Series 7 through his breakup with the brand.

The Curry 13 launch is losing all steam before it ever takes off. Curry probably will not wear the shoe. Meanwhile, Under Armour reorganized the Curry Brand team and deactivated its social media accounts. So, it is going to be pretty tough to promote the shoe under those conditions.

While Curry electrifies NBA fans on social media every night by wearing different sneakers as part of a thematic tribute to basketball legends, Under Armour is struggling. Earlier this week, The Baltimore Banner posted an in-depth story highlighting the Maryland-based brand's problems.

Under Armour's Problems

Brutal passage from @BaltimoreBanner's Under Armour reporting today. The falloff has been precipitous. pic.twitter.com/tO6AlyHzw0 — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) December 22, 2025

Under Armour lost $200 million last year and is expected to operate at a loss, though a smaller one, this fiscal year, too. The company reported in federal filings this year that it has about 600 fewer employees than the prior year, representing a 4% cut.

Additionally, Under Armour's stock is trading around $4.50, about half of what it was a year ago and one-tenth of its high last decade. It has been a tale of two seasons for Curry and Under Armour. The greatest three-point shooter of all time is enjoying newfound footwear freedom, while his old team begins a rebuild.

NBA fans can expect to see Curry continuing to rock a wide range of hoop shoes as his sneaker free agency rolls on throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

