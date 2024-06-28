5 Nike Sneakers Bronny James Should Wear With Lakers
Yesterday was a full-circle moment for the James family, the basketball world, and the sneaker industry. The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
For the first time ever, a father-son duo will play on an NBA court. Even better, LeBron could easily hand off his signature sneaker line to his son, Bronny. However, Bronny has an eclectic taste in sneakers.
Yes, he will wear Nike. The brand has already congratulated him with a social media post. But during his time with the USC Trojans, Bronny rocked several different Nike hoop shoes. Below are five sneakers we want to see Bronny wear during his time with the Lakers.
1. Nike Air Zoom Generation
It would be perfectly fitting to see Bronny lace up LeBron's first signature sneaker while sharing the hardwood with his father. Even better, Bronny recently said the model was his favorite sneaker from the legendary Nike LeBron signature line.
The Nike Air Zoom Generation enjoys sporadic retro releases in new and OG colorways. Fans can find the sneaker at a discount in select styles on the Nike website.
2. Nike LeBron 11 Low
LeBron's 11th signature sneaker probably marked the end of the golden era for his signature line. The same could be said for Nike Basketball's golden era, but we digress.
Watching Bronny hoop in the Nike LeBron 11 would be a treat for sneakerheads. Online shoppers will have to resort to sneaker resale websites to find the old-school hoop shoe.
3. Nike Kobe 4
Bronny wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro quite a bit during his one season with the USC Trojans. It would be cool to see him work the iconic hoop shoe into his rotation (extra points for Lakers colorways).
Online shoppers must pay exorbitant resale prices on StockX, GOAT, and eBay if they want to buy Bryant's fourth signature Nike sneaker.
4. Nike Kobe 6
Bronny wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in general release and player-exclusive colorways during his time with the Trojans. Is it too much to see him reprise the same exact shoes in the NBA?
Like the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, fans must look to resale websites to find Bryant's sixth signature sneaker. And they can forget about finding player-exclusive colorways online.
5. Nike Kyrie 3
Bronny rocked Kyrie Irving's old Nike sneakers during his high school and AAU days. Although Irving is no longer with Nike, Bronny should have no trouble finding some of the fan-favorite sneakers.
Online shoppers can find Irving's vintage Nike sneakers at a reasonable resale price on StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
