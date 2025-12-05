The 25 Best Basketball Shoes of 2025

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

Basketball fans and sneakerheads are nostalgic for the old days of hoop shoes. However, the footwear industry is entering a new era of exciting kicks.

NBA players and WNBA players brought the heat with new models throughout 2025. Now, as time runs out on the calendar year, it is time to rank the best new hoop shoes.

The rankings are based on a combination of a shoe's performance, hype, memorable moments, and marketing. No retro shoes or updated older models are included in this list. Below are the top 25 new performance basketball shoes that launched in 2025.

25. PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2

The PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 "Empire Legacy" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 has not enjoyed much shine on NBA courts yet, but it has on the streets. The latest installment of the hooper-approved shoe dropped collaborations with Chris Brickley, Venice Basketball, Shammgod, and Mac McClung.

Its soft NITRO SQD foam strikes the perfect combination of responsiveness and comfort. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 for $135 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

24. PUMA Stewie 4

The PUMA Stewie 4 'Harry Potter' colorway. | John Jones-Imagn Images

New York Liberty center Breanna Stewart's fourth signature sneaker did not enjoy a gold medal run or a WNBA title like its predecessor. However, the PUMA Stewie 4 is a strong continuation of the longest-running signature line in the WNBA.

The magical mix of NITRO foam midsole and ProFoam outsole helps hoopers take off, just as the recurring Harry Potter collaborations do. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the PUMA Stewie 4 for $120 in women's sizes at PUMA.com.

23. adidas D.O.N. Issue #7

Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell debuted his seventh signature adidas basketball shoe in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and did his best to market the model on the court. Beyond that, adidas put little effort into promoting one of the faces of its basketball division.

Despite the lack of hype, the super-lightweight Lightstrike Pro midsole helps make this model an excellent option for shifty guards. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 is available in multiple colorways for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

22. Rigorer AR3

The Rigorer AR3 'Hitman' colorway. | KICKS CREW

It is easier to get a signature sneaker if you play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but Austin Reaves and Rigorer have maintained that momentum with three straight models. Watching Reaves enter his prime in the Rigorer AR3 has been thrilling.

Rigorer ditched the padded tongue for a cheaper material this time, but there is serious technology under the hood, including the Whoosh Bounce midsole. Plus, the Chinese brand offers wide customization options for additional midsoles. Online shoppers can choose from multiple styles of the Rigorer AR3 for $100-$145 in adult sizes at Rigorer.com.

21. Nike Giannis Freak 7

Noah Clowney wears the Nike Giannis Freak 7 "The Drive" colorway. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's seventh signature Nike basketball shoe dropped in price, without sacrificing performance technology. Some would describe that as freaky. For the first time in Nike Basketball history, the new traction pattern pairs with a full-length, wall-to-wall Cushlon 3.0 midsole.

The colorways have been forgettable, and the marketing unnoticeable, but the Nike Giannis Freak 7 deserves your attention for $115 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike.com.

20. adidas Dame X

Franz Wagner wears the adidas Dame X "Bucks" colorway. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard has not been able to suit up for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, but he still made adidas history by launching his 10th signature shoe for less than $100. Its super plush collar and Lightstrike midsole create a comfortable ride for guards attacking the rim.

Even better, Lillard enlisted WNBA stars to help promote his landmark shoe. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $90 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

19. Way of Wade All City 13

Jeremy Sochan wears the WoW All City 13 "Interstellar" colorway. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

NBA legend Dwyane Wade's playing days are over, but his sneaker empire continues to grow. Year after year, Wade's signature line continues to put out some of the best, affordable basketball shoes.

The Way of Wade All City 13 touts BOOM midsole and TUFF RB outsole make this a go-to option for outdoor hoopers. It launched at a retail price of $150 in adult sizes, but is discounted in dozens of colorways at wayofwade.com.

18. New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3

Bub Carrington wears the New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

New Balance Hoops appears to be in a transition from Kawhi Leonard as the face of the brand to a new generation of Tyrese Maxey, Cameron Brink, and Cooper Flagg. While we wait on new signature sneaker lines from the brand, the New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3 is an incredibly comfortable shoe with exciting colorways that belie its laid-back style.

The full-length Fresh Foam X midsole is always a delight to lace up on the court for players who prefer heavily cushioned shoes. Shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $130 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.

17. Curry Fox 2

De'Aaron Fox wears the Curry Fox 2 'Banzito's Tacos' colorway. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox's second signature shoe deserved better than this. Fox missed the Curry Brand world tour and the start of the season due to injury. Then Curry Brand and Under Armour split, leaving Fox's future unclear.

The internal drop-in Charged Cushioning dispels any concerns about the durability of the UA Flow outsole. Who knows what will happen to the Curry Fox signature line? In the meantime, shoppers can choose from cool colorways for $120 in adult sizes at UA.com.

16. Jordan Luka 4

Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 4. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic's fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe benefited greatly from a highly publicized trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Jordan Luka 4 offers strong performance technology, it has lacked buzz on social media. Even worse, early pictures of the next model look pretty similar.

The upside is that the full-length Cushlon foam and Air Zoom unit make this shoe a snappy ride for guards. Hoopers can pick up the Jordan Luka 4 for $135 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike.com.

15. PUMA Hali 1

Stephen Curry wears the PUMA Hali 1. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's first signature PUMA basketball shoe has had a rollercoaster debut. Haliburton debuted the PUMA Hali 1 with an epic buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, only to tear his Achilles tendon in Game 7.

Since then, Haliburton has benefited from generous gestures by Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry to help promote the shoe. However, the shoe is lightweight and well-balanced with an incredible PUMAGRIP outsole. The PUMA Hali 1 is available in multiple colorways for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

14. ANTA KAI 2

The ANTA KAI 2 "Artist On Court" colorway. | ANTA

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has defied gravity in the sneaker industry. Irving not only improved upon his popular Nike collection by moving to ANTA, but also elevated Chinese brands to new heights through his own authentic style.

Say what you want about the ANTA KAI 2, but it is not boring. Its premium materials and high-strength upper create the perfect canvas for Irving to tell his stories to the world. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $125 in adult sizes at Anta.com.

13. PUMA MB.05

LaMelo Ball wears the PUMA MB.05 'Rick and Morty' colorway. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's fifth signature PUMA basketball shoe has been criticized for its similarities to previous models. But why mess with success when Ball has a lock on the younger generation of basketball fans?

The PUMA MB.05 has shifted away from the otherworldly theme and embraced Ball's rockstar status in its marketing campaign (while continuing to drop wild collaborations). Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $135 in adult sizes at PUMA.com.

12. Reebok Angel Reese 1

Angel Reese wears the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Diamond Dust' colorway. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Reebok is back, thanks to Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky power forward's debut hoop shoe dominated the summer. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 followed a strict cycle of dropping in new colorways, selling out, restocking, and selling out again. Reebok has dropped several styles inspired by Reese's roots, personality, and style.

Reebok's Energy Return System technology (ERS) and molded TPU upper make this a powerful shoe for powerful players. Online shoppers should be able to buy the Reebok Angel Reese 1 for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok and select retailers.

11. Nike KD18

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18 'Jade Liquid Lime' colorway. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant is a student of the game (basketball and sneakers) and is paying homage to classic Nike footwear with the Nike KD line. Fans can debate the design direction, but no one can question the performance technology or the never-ending supply of exciting colorways.

The Nike KD18's combination of a large forefoot Air Zoom unit and Nike Air cushioning makes this shoe a fan-favorite among aging Millennials like Durant. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike KD18 for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

10. Curry Series 7

Stephen Curry wears the Curry Series 7 "Cotton Candy" colorway. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was thrilled to discuss his "basketball super shoe" during our interview before the season. The model is lightweight, durable, and built to withstand the grind of a playoff series without compromise. Unfortunately, the Curry Series 7 has been sidelined after his split with Under Armour.

Since then, Curry has lit up sneaker blogs by wearing myriad footwear brands on and off the court. But the Curry Series 7 is one of the best-performing models on the market and is worth the $165 in adult sizes at UA.com.

9. Jordan Tatum 4

Tyrese Proctor wears the Jordan Tatum 4 "Bloodline" colorway. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup, but not the conversation. The Jordan Brand family is helping carry Tatum's fourth signature sneaker (a labor of love). The Jordan Tatum 4 is an improvement upon its predecessor in most ways and will be remembered as Tatum's comeback shoe.

The shoe features a strong, yet flexible textile upper. Plus, a mix of Cushlon Foam and forefoot Zoom Nike Air unit. Somehow, it is still the lightest shoe in the Jordan Brand lineup. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $130 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

8. Nike LeBron 23

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 "Uncharted" colorway. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James has been in the NBA so long that many fans need a history lesson on his career. The Nike LeBron 23 is taking sneakerheads to school with 23 important stories that highlight pivotal moments in his unparalleled career.

Beneath the mountain of packaging is another strong performance model from the Nike LeBron line. A low-cut, lightweight silhouette featuring a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole that is fit for a king. With many chapters yet to be written, the Nike LeBron 23 is off to a strong start. Online shoppers can choose between multiple colorways for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

7. Air Jordan 40

The Air Jordan 40 "Chicago" colorway. | Jordan Brand

Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line is still going strong. Thanks to a strong roster of Jordan Brand athletes, the Air Jordan 40 enjoys highlight moments across the NBA every night.

Its full-length Zoom Strobel unit atop full-length ZoomX foam is a first for the line. Meanwhile, premium materials and a unique herringbone traction pattern are GOAT-approved. Online shoppers can choose from several lifestyle-friendly colorways for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

6. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After two full seasons in his debut hoop shoe, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards finally debuted his second signature adidas basketball shoe.

The best is yet to come, but so far, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 has not received the same level of hype as its predecessor. The best highlight has been an epic diss of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse sneakers, courtesy of Katt Williams.

However, a new propulsion plate and a LIGHT BOOST and LIGHTSTRIKE cushioning setup make this shoe an improvement over the first model. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

5. Nike Sabrina 3

Kel'el Ware wears the Nike Sabrina 3 "Gamer" colorway. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was a solidified global sneaker icon before the launch of her third signature shoe. Yet, the Nike Sabrina 3 proved Ionescu has one of the most reliable signature lines in the sport.

It is lightweight, responsive, and secure. A forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 midsole make this shoe the perfect option for tearing down defenders.

Nike marketed the shoe with a Home Improvement-style ad campaign that included renovating the Barclays Center. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 for $135 at Nike.com.

4. adidas Harden Vol 9

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol 9. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

LA Clippers guard James Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe started with cryptic street posters in Los Angeles and ended with an epic China Tour. In the interim, Harden dazzled fans with fashion-forward colorways that often matched his luxury vehicles.

The adidas Harden Vol 9 features adidas Boost technology and Lightstrike cushioning. But much like Harden's game, it is impossible to take your eyes off the sneakers. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

3. Nike A'One

Bam Adebayo wears the Nike A'One "Pink A'ura" colorway. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Of course, she has a smash hit debut hoop shoe. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson dominated the sneaker discussion this summer, just as she ruled WNBA courts. At its price point, the Nike A'One features the brand's standard technology: a lightweight, breathable upper paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole.

Yet the sum is greater than its parts, thanks to a sharp silhouette that arrived in dozens of fiery colorways. If the shoes needed any more hype, Malia Obama helping direct the amazing ad campaign put the Nike A'One over the top. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $115 in adult sizes (before discounts) at Nike.com.

2. Converse SHAI 001

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001 "Masi Blue" colorway. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated 2025: NBA MVP, Finals MVP, 2K cover athlete, and a best-selling signature shoe. The Converse SHAI 001 proved basketball shoes can be stylish enough to be worn off the court - if you can get your hands on them.

Thanks to the unreal level of hype and just five colorways being released, Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe was hard for most fans to buy. Most of its headlines were about sell-outs, restocks, and more sell-outs.

The radial traction pattern, forefoot Zoom Air cushioning, and over-lasted midsole are a reminder that this fashionable shoe is actually meant for the hardwood. While some brands prefer making a big splash, Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse are taking a slow-burn approach. Fans can wait for more colorways to drop for $130 in adult sizes at Converse.com.

1. Nike Ja 3

Nic Claxton wears the Nike Ja 3 "Light Show" colorway. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant captured the imagination of sneakerheads when he debuted his third signature Nike basketball shoe in the 2025 Western Conference Playoffs.

Morant took the Nike Ja 3 on his first world tour, dropping limited-edition colorways each step of the way. The silhouette's fierce design sparked a primal level of excitement within basketball fans that many of us had not felt in a long time.

But it wouldn't be Morant without some controversies. The shoe is far from perfect as it's received mixed reviews from hoopers, and 2 Chainz called out design flaws that frustrated him as a basketball-dad. Much like its namesake, the Nike Ja 3 could not be slowed down by a little controversy.

Are there better-performing shoes on the market? Yes. Are there basketball shoes that had a better year? No. Plus, more exciting colorways are slated to hit shelves throughout 2026. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

