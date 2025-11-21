The Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' is Ready to Pounce on Black Friday

Black Friday is officially a week away, and sneakerheads are gearing up for an exciting start to the holiday shopping season. As always, it is safe to expect NBA legend Michael Jordan to soar over the competition.

While Nike and Jordan Brand usually tip off Black Friday with a high-profile Air Jordan 11 release, this year it is the Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' getting its moment in the sun.

Inspired by the nickname Jordan's peers gave him during his heyday with the Chicago Bulls, the 'Black Cat' theme has been a recurring colorway on his legendary signature sneaker line. Below is everything fans must know about the Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' release date.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' colorway will launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 28. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and other select retailers.

The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full-family sizing: adult ($220), big kid ($165), little kid ($105), and toddler ($90) sizes.

Given the popularity of the legendary model and fan-favorite colorway, online shoppers can expect a quick sell-out online. Shoppers who miss the drop can find the sneakers on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX. Just be prepared to pay well above the retail price.

Details

Outsole of the Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' colorway. | Nike

The 'Black Cat' colorway features a monochromatic design of black nubuck leather and a graphite matte finish, combined with signature OG features like molded eyestays and breathable net-inspired accents.

The Jumpman tongue logo pops off the tongue in light graphite, while the adored "Nike Air" branding on the heel gets a glossy blackout. Lastly, the white Nike Swoosh logo provides the foundation of the shoe on the outsole.

Details on the silhouette remain true to the Air Jordan 4 that helped "His Airness" fly over opponents on NBA courts. It is one of the most popular sneakers from Jordan's catalog, making it a revered icon of basketball and pop culture history.

History

Details on the Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' colorway. | Nike

Jordan debuted the Air Jordan 4 at the 1989 NBA All-Star Game in Houston, Texas. While he did not win any championships in the sneakers, they remain an integral part of sports and pop culture history.

While the 'Black Cat' colorway has popped up on numerous silhouettes over the years, it has only been applied to the Air Jordan 4 three times: 2006, 2020, and 2025.

The Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' colorway. | Nike

There is no better way to tip off the holiday shopping season than buy securing a pair of iconic sneakers.

