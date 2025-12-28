Charles Barkley's Nike Sneakers Quietly Restocked Online

Younger NBA fans only know Charles Barkley as the hilariously entertaining studio analyst for NBA games. However, Barkley was one of the most powerful athletes in the sport and sneaker industry during his legendary playing career.

No matter how many years pass, Barkley's retro basketball shoes remain popular with old-school sneakerheads. His signature Nike sneaker line enjoyed several popular installments, yet one model remains the most beloved more than 30 years after its initial release.

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 only drops a few colorways each year, and the "Triple Black" colorway restocked online this week. The shoes were originally re-released in May 2025, but are available again at one major retailer.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Triple Black" colorway. | Nike

Online shoppers can buy the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Triple Black" colorway for $160 in adult sizes while supplies last at Hibbett.com. The "Triple Black" colorway sports a black upper with flashes of Metallic Silver in the detailing.

Meanwhile, smaller sizes of the "White/Varsity Purple" (also known as the "Suns Home" colorway) are available at a major discount on the Hibbett website. Shoppers can grab the Suns-themed sneakers for $143.95, plus 20% off in smaller sizes.

NBA fans looking to find every colorway of the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 can choose from a wide selection on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Details

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 "Triple Black" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max CB 2 '94 is a high-top silhouette that speaks to Barkley's attitude and ferocity on the court. It delivers the same backboard-shattering style and redefined comfort as it did in the 1990s.

While it is no longer considered a performance model, the same fan-favorite technology still appears in the shoe. It features a lacing system with elastic bands that stretch for a secure fit. Perforations at the sides provide breathability, while a visible Max Air unit in the heel cushions every step.

The silhouette sports a leather upper, nubuck overlays, and contrasting detailing on the mesh tongue and interior bootie. Lastly, the rubberized Air Max 2 patch on the tongue and Nike Air branding on the heel remain true to the original.

More: Charles Barkley told Michael Jordan he would never wear Air Jordans again.

History

The Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 outsole. | Nike

Barkley wore several iconic Nike models throughout his NBA career. However, the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94 is widely considered his most popular hoop shoe.

The Hall of Famer debuted the basketball shoes during the 1993-94 NBA season, and they were a smash hit. The iconic silhouette has dropped in multiple colorways over the years, but any Suns-related colorway always sells out quickly.

More: Nike canceled an upcoming Charles Barkley sneaker release.

Charles Barkley x Nike

"Nike Air" branding on the Nike Air Max 2 CB '94. | Nike

Barkley started his career with Nike and re-signed multiple sneaker deals over the years. Barkley and Nike have been in business for the past 40 years.

His old friend and rival, Michael Jordan, gave Barkley life-changing advice with his second Nike sneaker deal. Jordan suggested that Barkley renegotiate his contract to $1 million per year plus stock options, rather than $3 million per year.

Barkley said that he "actually made probably 10 times the amount of money" from his Nike deal and is still with the brand to this day.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Reggie Miller trolled Michael Jordan with his sneakers — then Nike called.

Penny Hardaway's Nike Air Foamposite One in multiple styles online.

Steph Curry's thoughts on the Curry 13 have been revealed.

The top 10 basketball shoes worn during NBA on Christmas Day.

Kevin Durant names his first signature Nike basketball shoe.