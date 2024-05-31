All Elite Wrestling Drops Championship Belt for Sneakerheads
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is releasing their limited-edition, must-have footwear accessory in the AEW CHAMPIONSHIP SNEAKER BELT, in celebration of newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions and Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs), Matthew and Nicholas Jackson (aka The Young Bucks).
Featuring custom embossed black leather, adjustable straps, and premium raised brass (in the spirit of AEW's signature championship belts), the AEW CHAMPIONSHIP SNEAKER BELT is made to crown your undisputed favorite sneakers/grails with the title of Champion either on display or walking around the city.
In a move that further cements AEW's impact on pop culture, both in the ring and amongst streetwear enthusiasts, the new AEW Championship Sneaker Belt is a footwear accessory that will be distributed to other members of the AEW roster who are worthy of ELITE status.
However, fans and viewers making power moves in their own industries may also have the opportunity to be crowned a champ by the EVPs at AEW.
From wrestling in the most exclusive and expensive collaboration sneakers (including a $10,000 pair) to designing their own shoes, the Young Bucks are renowned for their vast sneaker collection and customization as they bridge the gap between the wrestling world and sneakerhead culture.
Fans who want to be ELITE and get their hands — and shoes — on the AEW Sneaker Belt can follow @AEWonTV and watch #PowerMovesStartWithTheHeel on all social media platforms for more information. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
