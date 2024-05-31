Ranking Anthony Edwards' Top 10 Sneakers of the NBA Season
The Minnesota Timberwolves season came to an end last night and, with it, one of the strongest sneaker debuts in modern history. Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and adidas shook up the sneaker community.
Edwards' first signature sneaker, the adidas AE 1, kept fans on their toes all season long. The marketing campaign began in Edwards' home state of Georgia, waged war on other NBA stars' shoes, and was a part of countless highlights on the hardwood.
But it was way more than a hoop shoe. The adidas AE 1 did the impossible - it made people want to wear a performance basketball shoe in a casual setting. Thanks to its futuristic design and exciting colorways, the adidas AE 1 sold out in almost every size and style online.
While there are no wrong answers on what is the best colorway of the adidas AE 1, Sports Illustrated has put together a list of the top ten sneakers worn by Edwards throughout the NBA season.
10. adidas AE 1 "McDonald's"
Game: March 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Why We Love It: Adidas has been the official sponsor of the McDonald's High School All-American Game for years. Even better, Edwards played in the game before he became a superstar. We are loving this red, white, and blue colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the "McDonald's" colorway on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
9. adidas AE 1 "Atlanta Vikings"
Game: April 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Why We Love It: The purple and gold colorway was the first player-exclusive version of Edwards' sneaker. It was also a direct tribute to his old youth football team - the Atlanta Vikings.
How To Buy It: The adidas AE 1 "Atlanta Vikings" was a player-exclusive colorway and did not get released to the public.
8. adidas AE 1 Low "Georgia Red Clay"
Game: April 20 against the Phoenix Suns.
Why We Love It: Adidas did not take any games off this season, and that included the first day of the NBA Playoffs. Edwards debuted the low-cut version of his first signature sneaker to start the spring off on the right foot.
How To Buy It: The adidas AE 1 Low is expected to launch in June 2024.
7. adidas AE 1 Low "Slime"
Game: May 22 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Why We Love It: No brand has more fun than adidas. The Three Stripes brought out a slimy green colorway that was reminiscent of old Nickelodeon television shows for the NBA Playoffs.
How To Buy It: The adidas AE 1 Low "Slime" has not yet been released to the public.
6. adidas AE 1 "New Wave"
Game: November 18 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Why We Love It: Although it was not the first colorway to be released, the "New Wave" lived up to its name. The timing and excitement of the shoe let fans know that it was a new era in hoop shoe history.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the "New Wave" colorway on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
5. adidas AE 1 "All-Star"
Game: February 23 in the NBA All-Star Game.
Why We Love It: There was never any doubt that Edwards would represent the Western Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. But no one expected his All-Star Game kicks to go as hard as they did. Best of all, they were even released to the public.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the "All-Star" colorway on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
4. adidas AE 1 "Best of Adi"
Game: January 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Why We Love It: The 'Best of Adi' was a true representation of adidas' signature black and white colors. Edwards laced up the two-tone kicks in some of his best games.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the "Best of Adi" colorway on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
3. adidas AE 1 "Velocity Blue"
Game: March 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Why We Love It: The shoe draws inspiration from Edwards' favorite color and the brightest most intense blue adidas has as a brand, the green feature is a nod to the early Timberwolves era.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the "Velocity Blue" colorway on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
2. adidas AE 1 "With Love"
Game: December 18 against the Miami Heat.
Why We Love It: The launch colorway of Edwards' first signature sneaker ties back to his family and upbringing. The orange and red colorway immediately grabbed the attention of the sneaker community.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find the "With Love" colorway on the sneaker resale websites StockX and GOAT.
1. adidas AE 1 "Timberwolves"
Game: April 14 against the Phoenix Suns.
Why We Love It: The Timberwolves' retro uniforms are objectively better than their current threads. Everyone knows that. That is why adidas threw it back to the 1990s with a player-exclusive colorway to finish up the regular season.
How To Buy It: The adidas AE 1 "Timberwolves" was a player-exclusive colorway and did not get released to the public.