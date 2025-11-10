Bryce James Ranks His 3 Favorite Nike LeBron Sneakers of All Time

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been in the NBA so long that his signature Nike sneaker line has transformed through many fashion cycles.

The Nike LeBron line has gone on so long that it has become a family business with Bronny and Bryce James helping their dad out with the creative direction of the hoop shoes.

Currently, there are 23 installments of his signature line, along with budget-friendly models and even football cleats.

Bryce James ranked his Top 3 LeBron Sneakers. You rocking with his picks or switching it up? 🤔



Bryce, now a freshman on the Arizona Wildcats basketball team, recently participated in an interview with Complex where he ranked his three favorite Nike LeBron sneakers, and one of his choices was shocking.

LeBron's first and 20th signature sneakers come as no surprise, but the inclusion of the Soldier line was unexpected. Below is what fans need to know about each hoop shoe.

1. Nike Air Zoom Generation

LeBron James wears the Nike Air Zoom Generation. | IMAGO / Newscom World

It all started with the Nike Air Zoom Generation. LeBron debuted the shoe in his highly anticipated first NBA game in November 2003 against the Sacramento Kings.

It is the only shoe without LeBron's name on it, but it was undeniably one of the most recognizable silhouettes from his signature line. The Nike Air Zoom Generation has enjoyed retro releases in new and original colorways.

The shoes originally had a retail price of $110 but cost $180 during their 2023 retro run. Fans can find the Nike Air Zoom Generation in multiple colorways on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

2. Nike LeBron 20

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 20. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Both of LeBron's sons had a major role in the development of the Nike LeBron 20. As the line entered a new decade, it went with a low-top silhouette that was geared toward the new fast pace of the game.

The Nike LeBron 20 is widely considered one of the best models from the line and the most exciting release in many years. Nike has dropped new colorways of the models as recently as this past summer to keep up with fans' love of the shoe.

Currently, many colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 are in stock at retailers. However, fans should be able to easily find a pair below the retail price of $200 on StockX and GOAT.

3. Nike LeBron Soldier

LeBron James wears the Nike Soldier 11. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Bryce did not mention a specific model from the Nike LeBron Soldier line, as there are 14 installments with the line ending in October 2021. The silhouette evolved over the years, but the era of the straps is the most memorable.

LeBron even wore the Soldier 10s during the 2016 NBA Finals—easily the peak of the line's run. Online shoppers should have no problem finding the shoes below their affordable price point. Unfortunately, they are getting older and have no signs of future retro releases.

