Five Bold NBA All-Star Predictions Including LeBron James’s Historic Streak
This week, voting opened for the 2026 NBA All-Star teams. Starters from both conferences will be selected by the usual formula, a combination of the fan vote (50%), media (25%) and players (25%), with coaches choosing the reserves. In the NBA’s endless quest to improve the game it has wiped out position requirements and created a USA vs. the world format that absolutely, positively, unequivocally is going to work. Or not.
There’s a long way to go before the voting closes in mid-January, while injuries to key players (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Franz Wagner) could come into play. Still, it’s never too early for a few bold predictions. Here’s my way-too-early All-Star hot takes.
LeBron James will not make the All-Star team
A scorching take—or is it? Even the most biased observers will admit James’s chances of extending his All-Star streak to 22 years are shaky. James missed the Lakers’ first 14 games with injury. Since he returned his numbers have been good—17.6 points, 7.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds—but far from his usual level and inferior to others on the bubble. Right now he’s the third-most viable All-Star candidate on his own team.
Will he make it? Even with a strong fan vote he is iffy to earn a starting spot. And even the most nostalgic NBA coaches can find seven reserves who have had more productive first halves of the season. James could go on a tear over the next month to make things interesting. But if Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves crack the roster—and right now both are more deserving—would coaches really reward the middle-of-the-playoff-pack Lakers with a third All-Star? We’ll see.
Jamal Murray will break his streak
Murray’s streak of not being named an All-Star really is remarkable. He’s an NBA champion who has averaged at least 20 points over his last five full seasons, shooting better than 39% from three in each of them. Granted, Murray has had the misfortune of competing for spots in the loaded Western Conference. But not one appearance? Yeesh.
That ends this season. Murray has been outstanding, averaging nearly 25 points per game with shooting numbers that put him in play to join the 50/40/90 club. He scored 35 points in Denver’s overtime win over Houston on Monday, getting to the free throw line 15 times. Scouts I’ve talked to say this is the healthiest Murray has looked in years. With Denver once again battling for a top seed, Murray should be a shoo-in for a first-time berth.
The Phoenix Suns will be represented by … Dillon Brooks
O.K., this is a hot take. The Suns, 15–12 after knocking off the Warriors on Thursday, are one of the best stories in the NBA. They traded Kevin Durant, added nine new players, a new coach and are headed toward Christmas in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. All with the guy they got for Durant (Jalen Green) playing just two games.
This team deserves an All-Star. Conventional wisdom says it’s Devin Booker, Phoenix’s leading scorer. But Booker’s numbers have dipped—his three-point percentage is a career low. Brooks, meanwhile, is averaging a career-best 21.7 points per game while bringing his usual mayhem to the defensive end. Love him or hate him, Brooks is a one-man culture changer. The swagger he brought to Memphis and took to Houston came with him to Phoenix. The Suns are playing with an edge. Brooks is the reason for that.
The Pistons will have two All-Stars
Cade Cunningham is a lock. For All-Star, for All-NBA, for a top-five finish in the MVP voting—whatever. But Jalen Duren is a freaking monster. Duren continues to be a brick wall of a screener, an elite finisher and a vacuum on the offensive glass, in addition to being a defensive anchor on a top-five defense. This season, when he’s not catching lobs or collecting putbacks, Duren has shown a nice touch from the low post and rapidly improving ball skills. He’s on a short list for the best centers in the NBA. And deserves an All-Star spot.
Deni Avdija will earn a spot
Remember when Portland was widely panned for the price it paid for Avdija last year? I do—I’m pretty sure I was among the pundits doing the panning. Turns out, the Blazers knew what they were getting in Avdija, who has evolved from a solid role player with the going-nowhere Wizards to a versatile point forward averaging more than 25 points per game. On Thursday, Avdija scored 35 points in a win over Sacramento, including a pair of free throws to seal the game in overtime.
Portland has a bunch of good players. But it needs a star, and Avdija sure looks like one. He’s fluid off the dribble, strong in the paint and a consistent high-ish volume three-point shooter. The Blazers aren’t a contender but they are good enough (11–16, good for 10th in the conference standings) that Avdija deserves recognition for being the focal point. Especially when you consider the off-the-court drama—namely the arrest of head coach Chauncey Billups—that Portland has had to play through this season.
More NBA from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.