Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Jordan Brand Cleats

Every Sunday during the fall, NFL teams compete on the field. Some fans might not realize that sportswear brands are also battling each other. Just a few moments of screen time results in free advertising and increased value to the company.

Currently, Nike is winning on the gridiron. Not only does the Oregon-based company have an apparel deal with the league through 2028, but most players wear Nike gear on the field.

This morning, Bleacher Report Kicks shared an incredible Instagram video where they unboxed the best Jordan Brand cleats of the 2022 NFL season. Check out the video below.

It is safe to say Jordan Brand takes care of its star athletes. In the brief video, we saw player-exclusive (PE) cleats designed for Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Chase Claypool, Stefon Diggs, Melvin Ingram, Cam Jordan, Tyran Mathieu, Dak Prescott, Kyle Pitts, Bobby Wagner, and Devin White.

While there was a lot of heat in the video, we have to give the game ball to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The veteran quarterback leads his peers in both the quality and quantity of his cleats.

Jordan Brand does a commendable job of releasing rare kicks. However, it's safe to assume none of those player-exclusive cleats ever enjoy a general release.

It is only Week Six of the NFL season, and Jordan Brand is already in playoff mode. We at FanNationKicks.com cannot wait to see what they have planned for the rest of the season.

