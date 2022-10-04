Nike Releasing Running Shoes for NFL Teams

Skip to main content
Nike Designed Running Shoes for NFL Teams

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 'NFL' collection releases on October 5. The Carolina Panthers is the only team without a design.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is a reason why Nike is the most recognized sportswear company on the planet. Since its inception 50 years ago, the Oregon-based business has developed some of the best shoes in history. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Nike knows how to market their products too.

One of Nike's most popular running shoes, the Air Zoom Pegasus line, recently released its newest model - the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39. Luckily for most football fans, Nike has collaborated with the NFL on a special collection of colorways dedicated to fans.

It appears that every NFL team, with the exception of the Carolina Panthers, gets its own design of the model. The colorways keep the same technology as other shoes but allow fans to rep their favorite team while working out or cheering in the stands. 

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39

View of 31 pairs of Nike running shoes.

View of 31 teams' colorways of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 'NFL' collection releases on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase the running shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Fanatics website.

According to Nike's website, the Air Zoom Pegasus 39 is lighter than its predecessor. The cushion is provided by two Zoom Air units underfoot. Additionally, extra padding at the tongue and collar helps keep runners' feet comfortable.

The upper is constructed using engineered mesh, which is stronger and more flexible than regular mesh. Traction is provided by a rubber outsole using Nike's famous Waffle-inspired pattern.

Let us know if you plan on picking up a pair of these football-inspired running shoes. In the meantime, we will try to find out if the Panthers will get a colorway like every other team. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

