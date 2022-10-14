Kobe Bryant's 1998 NBA All-Star Game Shoes Up for Auction

Basketball fans old enough to remember the 1998 NBA All-Star Game knew they were watching history as it unfolded in Madison Square Garden. The star-studded game was billed as a passing of the torch from Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan to Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant.

The two competitors exchanged shots, dunks, and tight defense throughout the night. Jordan won MVP honors after scoring 23 points and dishing eight assists. Despite coming off the bench, Bryant led the West with 18 points.

“I didn’t expect myself to come out here and win the MVP,” Jordan said after the East won 135-114. “I just wanted to make sure Kobe didn’t dominate me.”

“I’m just having fun, having a good time,” Bryant said during a halftime interview. “Michael is a great player, one of the best players of all time. What better way to learn the game than by going at him?”

Now, after almost 25 years, fans have the rare opportunity to purchase an important piece of basketball history. Bryant's game-worn Adidas Crazy 8 sneakers are available in this month’s Premier Auction auction on PWCC Marketplace until October 20.

"These are the sneakers worn by the youngest All-Star in NBA history," said Nick Cepero, Manager of Memorabilia at PWCC Marketplace. "Kobe Bryant's debut on the All-Star court at 19 beat Magic Johnson's record and held out against LeBron James's debut as both were 20 at the time."

Cepero continued, "On top of the historical significance, these are tremendously beautiful in terms of design with the elegant purple Lakers color match and an understated number 8 sneakerheads have come to adore."

Fans can view the shoes on the PWCC website and learn more about the great lengths the company goes to ensure authenticity. Even for those of us who cannot afford the historical shoes, this is a story worth following. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

