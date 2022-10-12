Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Old Shoes in Snakeskin Design

Skip to main content
Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Releasing in Snakeskin Colorway

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's old Adidas shoes are coming back in a new snakeskin colorway.
Adidas

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's old Adidas shoes are coming back in a new snakeskin colorway.

Regardless of age or background, all basketball fans know Kobe Bryant. The late-great Los Angeles Lakers legend dazzled crowds for 20 years and influenced multiple younger generations.

Well before Bryant gave himself the moniker of 'The Black Mamba,' the perennial All-NBA guard was an Adidas athlete. However, Adidas is drawing on Bryant's nickname with the redesign of an upcoming shoe.

Originally known as The Kobe 1, Adidas later rebranded the shoe as The Crazy 1. Over the years, they have periodically released the polarizing kicks in new colorways. 

Adidas has already released OG colorways of the Crazy 1 overseas this past summer. Now the German company is launching a new colorway in North America, according to Sneaker News.

Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin'

White and grey Adidas Crazy 1 shoe.

View of the Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin.'

The Adidas Crazy 1 'Snakeskin' is scheduled to release in North America on Friday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Fans can purchase the old-school basketball shoes on the Adidas website for $150 in adult sizes.

The Adidas Crazy 1 features a molded synthetic upper dressed in a snakeskin design. Contrast is provided by the black mesh tongue and collar. A white EVA midsole and black herringbone outsole provide the foundation for the heavy-duty shoes.

These shoes are a great option for Kobe fans who want to relive the early days of the Lakers dynasty. Do you plan on picking up a pair of the Adidas Crazy 1s? Let us know on Twitter. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

