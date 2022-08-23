Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season

Today would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. It has been almost 18 months since the basketball legend's untimely passing, and his fans all over the world are still hurting.

But as always, we are going to try to remember the good times and spotlight the players that are carrying on the legacy of the 'Black Mamba'. It was not easy, but below are the ten best Kobe sneakers worn by players during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jarred Vanderbilt

Date: January 2, 2022

Release Date: December 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $638

Explanation: You know a list is about to be stacked when the Kobe 6 'Grinch' barely squeezes into the tenth spot. Arguably the most iconic sneaker from the Nike Kobe signature line. Originally released in 2010, then receiving 'Protro' treatment ten years later speaks to the enduring popularity of one of the greatest basketball shoes ever.

Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star'

Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star' Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Player: P.J. Tucker

Date: January 26, 2022

Release Date: February 9, 2008

Average Resale Price: N/A

Explanation: Often overshadowed by its successors, the Kobe 3 never gets the love it deserves. It came just before the low-top revolution spurred by Bryant and the last high-top we would see until the Kobe 9. But P.J. Tucker is a man of culture and taste. He appreciates the misunderstood, and sneakerheads everywhere owe him a debt of gratitude for what he gives the game.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' PE

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' PE Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Anthony Davis

Date: February 12, 2022

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

Explanation: We intentionally steered clear of Player Exclusives (PEs) on this list. But Los Angeles Lakers' power forward Anthony Davis might have had the best Kobe PE of the entire 2021-22 season.

Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial'

Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial' © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Tyrese Haliburton

Date: January 10, 2022

Release Date: February 15, 2013

Average Resale Price: $671

Explanation: The year 2013 was the heyday of Nike Basketball. It also marked the last truly great season of Kobe Bryant's career. The 'Black Mamba' dragged the Lakers to the Western Conference Playoffs while wearing the Kobe 8. Who knows what could have happened if not for Bryant's Achilles injury.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red' Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Player: DeMar DeRozan

Date: March 4, 2022

Release Date: September 13, 2014

Average Resale Price: $492

Explanation: DeMar DeRozan recently signed a contract extension with Nike where he will be considered the face of the Kobe line. The Compton, California native grew up in the shadow of Kobe Bryant before becoming an acolyte and eventual torchbearer of his idol's legacy. Few, if any, NBA players have a Kobe collection that rivals DeRozan's stash.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink'

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink' © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Ja Morant

Date: December 2, 2021

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: $1,200

Explanation: Ja Morant deserves his own signature sneaker line with Nike. But until then, we are thankful for the All-NBA point guard rocking the classics. Extra points were added for wearing a colorway representing a good cause.

Nike Kobe 8 Prelude 'Reflection'

Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude' © Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Tyrese Haliburton

Date: December 31, 2021

Release Date: January 25, 2014

Average Resale Price: $966

Explanation: Tyrese Haliburton clearly has an affinity for the Kobe 8 and we cannot blame him. Nike flooded the streets with colorways of this model. But Kobe sneakerheads will remind you that the 'Protro' line was not the first time Nike released retro Kobe models.

Leading up to his return from the Achilles injury, Kobe Bryant wore retro models known as the 'Prelude' collection that told new stories with deeper meanings. This specific Prelude colorway is called the 'Reflection.'

Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'

Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe' © Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Player: DeMar DeRozan

Date: October 25, 2021

Release Date: December 6, 2013

Average Resale Price: $1,272

Explanation: As we mentioned earlier, 2013 was the golden era of Nike Basketball. One of the cooler ideas they had was the 'What The' colorways for all of their signature athletes. No surprise that the 'What The Kobe' colorways were always a fan favorite.

Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP'

Nike Kobe 4 Prelude © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Trey Lyles

Date: April 5, 2022

Release Date: December 8, 2013

Average Resale Price: $1,534

Explanation: Trey Lyles is an underrated Kobe sneakerhead. This past season, the Sacramento Kings guard wore some impressive PEs as well as OG colorways from the 'Prelude' and 'What The' collections. The 'Finals MVP' colorway from the 'Prelude' collection is perhaps Lyles best work of the season.

Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home'

Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Isaiah Thomas

Date: December 21, 2021

Release Date: July 22, 2009

Average Resale Price: N/A

Explanation: You cannot sleep on Isaiah Thomas' Kobe collection. The undersized point guard had his own colorway from the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid that enjoyed a general release in 2018. But Thomas won the year by wearing the Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home.' This hoop shoe was released in two 'Finals MVP' colorways (home and away) over 13 years ago, and both have become almost unobtainable.

