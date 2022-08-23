Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season

Top Ten Kobe Shoes of NBA Season
Today would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. It has been almost 18 months since the basketball legend's untimely passing, and his fans all over the world are still hurting.
But as always, we are going to try to remember the good times and spotlight the players that are carrying on the legacy of the 'Black Mamba'. It was not easy, but below are the ten best Kobe sneakers worn by players during the 2021-22 NBA season.
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'
Player: Jarred Vanderbilt
Date: January 2, 2022
Release Date: December 24, 2020
Average Resale Price: $638
Explanation: You know a list is about to be stacked when the Kobe 6 'Grinch' barely squeezes into the tenth spot. Arguably the most iconic sneaker from the Nike Kobe signature line. Originally released in 2010, then receiving 'Protro' treatment ten years later speaks to the enduring popularity of one of the greatest basketball shoes ever.
Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star'
Player: P.J. Tucker
Date: January 26, 2022
Release Date: February 9, 2008
Average Resale Price: N/A
Explanation: Often overshadowed by its successors, the Kobe 3 never gets the love it deserves. It came just before the low-top revolution spurred by Bryant and the last high-top we would see until the Kobe 9. But P.J. Tucker is a man of culture and taste. He appreciates the misunderstood, and sneakerheads everywhere owe him a debt of gratitude for what he gives the game.
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' PE
Player: Anthony Davis
Date: February 12, 2022
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: N/A
Explanation: We intentionally steered clear of Player Exclusives (PEs) on this list. But Los Angeles Lakers' power forward Anthony Davis might have had the best Kobe PE of the entire 2021-22 season.
Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial'
Player: Tyrese Haliburton
Date: January 10, 2022
Release Date: February 15, 2013
Average Resale Price: $671
Explanation: The year 2013 was the heyday of Nike Basketball. It also marked the last truly great season of Kobe Bryant's career. The 'Black Mamba' dragged the Lakers to the Western Conference Playoffs while wearing the Kobe 8. Who knows what could have happened if not for Bryant's Achilles injury.
Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'
Player: DeMar DeRozan
Date: March 4, 2022
Release Date: September 13, 2014
Average Resale Price: $492
Explanation: DeMar DeRozan recently signed a contract extension with Nike where he will be considered the face of the Kobe line. The Compton, California native grew up in the shadow of Kobe Bryant before becoming an acolyte and eventual torchbearer of his idol's legacy. Few, if any, NBA players have a Kobe collection that rivals DeRozan's stash.
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink'
Player: Ja Morant
Date: December 2, 2021
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: $1,200
Explanation: Ja Morant deserves his own signature sneaker line with Nike. But until then, we are thankful for the All-NBA point guard rocking the classics. Extra points were added for wearing a colorway representing a good cause.
Nike Kobe 8 Prelude 'Reflection'
Player: Tyrese Haliburton
Date: December 31, 2021
Release Date: January 25, 2014
Average Resale Price: $966
Explanation: Tyrese Haliburton clearly has an affinity for the Kobe 8 and we cannot blame him. Nike flooded the streets with colorways of this model. But Kobe sneakerheads will remind you that the 'Protro' line was not the first time Nike released retro Kobe models.
Leading up to his return from the Achilles injury, Kobe Bryant wore retro models known as the 'Prelude' collection that told new stories with deeper meanings. This specific Prelude colorway is called the 'Reflection.'
Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'
Player: DeMar DeRozan
Date: October 25, 2021
Release Date: December 6, 2013
Average Resale Price: $1,272
Explanation: As we mentioned earlier, 2013 was the golden era of Nike Basketball. One of the cooler ideas they had was the 'What The' colorways for all of their signature athletes. No surprise that the 'What The Kobe' colorways were always a fan favorite.
Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP'
Player: Trey Lyles
Date: April 5, 2022
Release Date: December 8, 2013
Average Resale Price: $1,534
Explanation: Trey Lyles is an underrated Kobe sneakerhead. This past season, the Sacramento Kings guard wore some impressive PEs as well as OG colorways from the 'Prelude' and 'What The' collections. The 'Finals MVP' colorway from the 'Prelude' collection is perhaps Lyles best work of the season.
Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home'
Player: Isaiah Thomas
Date: December 21, 2021
Release Date: July 22, 2009
Average Resale Price: N/A
Explanation: You cannot sleep on Isaiah Thomas' Kobe collection. The undersized point guard had his own colorway from the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid that enjoyed a general release in 2018. But Thomas won the year by wearing the Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home.' This hoop shoe was released in two 'Finals MVP' colorways (home and away) over 13 years ago, and both have become almost unobtainable.
