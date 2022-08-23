Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season

Skip to main content
Top Ten Kobe Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Kobe Shoes of NBA Season

Ranking the ten best Kobe basketball shoes from the 2021-22 NBA season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking the ten best Kobe basketball shoes from the 2021-22 NBA season.

Today would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. It has been almost 18 months since the basketball legend's untimely passing, and his fans all over the world are still hurting.

But as always, we are going to try to remember the good times and spotlight the players that are carrying on the legacy of the 'Black Mamba'. It was not easy, but below are the ten best Kobe sneakers worn by players during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' sneakers.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Player: Jarred Vanderbilt

Date: January 2, 2022

Release Date: December 24, 2020

Average Resale Price: $638

Explanation: You know a list is about to be stacked when the Kobe 6 'Grinch' barely squeezes into the tenth spot. Arguably the most iconic sneaker from the Nike Kobe signature line. Originally released in 2010, then receiving 'Protro' treatment ten years later speaks to the enduring popularity of one of the greatest basketball shoes ever.

Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star'

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star' sneakers against the New York Knicks on January 26, 2022.

Nike Kobe 3 'All-Star'

Player: P.J. Tucker

Date: January 26, 2022

Release Date: February 9, 2008

Average Resale Price: N/A

Explanation: Often overshadowed by its successors, the Kobe 3 never gets the love it deserves. It came just before the low-top revolution spurred by Bryant and the last high-top we would see until the Kobe 9. But P.J. Tucker is a man of culture and taste. He appreciates the misunderstood, and sneakerheads everywhere owe him a debt of gratitude for what he gives the game.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' PE

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' sneakers against the Golden State Warriors on February 12, 2022.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'MPLS' PE

Player: Anthony Davis

Date: February 12, 2022

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

Explanation: We intentionally steered clear of Player Exclusives (PEs) on this list. But Los Angeles Lakers' power forward Anthony Davis might have had the best Kobe PE of the entire 2021-22 season.

Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial'

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wears the Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial' on January 10, 2022.

Nike Kobe 8 'All-Star Extraterrestrial'

Player: Tyrese Haliburton

Date: January 10, 2022

Release Date: February 15, 2013

Average Resale Price: $671

Explanation: The year 2013 was the heyday of Nike Basketball. It also marked the last truly great season of Kobe Bryant's career. The 'Black Mamba' dragged the Lakers to the Western Conference Playoffs while wearing the Kobe 8. Who knows what could have happened if not for Bryant's Achilles injury.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red' during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

Player: DeMar DeRozan

Date: March 4, 2022

Release Date: September 13, 2014

Average Resale Price: $492

Explanation: DeMar DeRozan recently signed a contract extension with Nike where he will be considered the face of the Kobe line. The Compton, California native grew up in the shadow of Kobe Bryant before becoming an acolyte and eventual torchbearer of his idol's legacy. Few, if any, NBA players have a Kobe collection that rivals DeRozan's stash. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink'

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant wearing Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink' shoes on December 2, 2021.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink'

Player: Ja Morant

Date: December 2, 2021

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: $1,200

Explanation: Ja Morant deserves his own signature sneaker line with Nike. But until then, we are thankful for the All-NBA point guard rocking the classics. Extra points were added for wearing a colorway representing a good cause.

Nike Kobe 8 Prelude 'Reflection'

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton wears the Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude' shoes during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Nike Kobe 8 'Prelude'

Player: Tyrese Haliburton

Date: December 31, 2021

Release Date: January 25, 2014

Average Resale Price: $966

Explanation: Tyrese Haliburton clearly has an affinity for the Kobe 8 and we cannot blame him. Nike flooded the streets with colorways of this model. But Kobe sneakerheads will remind you that the 'Protro' line was not the first time Nike released retro Kobe models. 

Leading up to his return from the Achilles injury, Kobe Bryant wore retro models known as the 'Prelude' collection that told new stories with deeper meanings. This specific Prelude colorway is called the 'Reflection.'

Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe' during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'

Player: DeMar DeRozan

Date: October 25, 2021

Release Date: December 6, 2013

Average Resale Price: $1,272

Explanation: As we mentioned earlier, 2013 was the golden era of Nike Basketball. One of the cooler ideas they had was the 'What The' colorways for all of their signature athletes. No surprise that the 'What The Kobe' colorways were always a fan favorite.

Nike Kobe 4 Prelude 'Finals MVP'

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles wears the Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude' shoes during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Nike Kobe 4 Prelude

Player: Trey Lyles

Date: April 5, 2022

Release Date: December 8, 2013

Average Resale Price: $1,534

Explanation: Trey Lyles is an underrated Kobe sneakerhead. This past season, the Sacramento Kings guard wore some impressive PEs as well as OG colorways from the 'Prelude' and 'What The' collections. The 'Finals MVP' colorway from the 'Prelude' collection is perhaps Lyles best work of the season.

Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home'

Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas wears the Nike Kobe 4 'NBA Final MVP' sneakers against the Phoenix Suns on December 21, 2021.

Nike Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home'

Player: Isaiah Thomas

Date: December 21, 2021

Release Date: July 22, 2009

Average Resale Price: N/A

Explanation: You cannot sleep on Isaiah Thomas' Kobe collection. The undersized point guard had his own colorway from the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid that enjoyed a general release in 2018. But Thomas won the year by wearing the Kobe 4 'Finals MVP Home.' This hoop shoe was released in two 'Finals MVP' colorways (home and away) over 13 years ago, and both have become almost unobtainable. 

Recommended For You

Kobe's Old Adidas Shoes Returning Soon

DeMar DeRozan's Ten Best Kobe's of 21-22 Season

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Rare Nike Kobe 5

In This Article (7)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis
DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan
P.J. Tucker
P.J. Tucker
Ja Morant
Ja Morant

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneakers against the Phoenix Suns of game six of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 28, 2022.
On Court

Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season

By Pat Benson
NBA legend Michael Jordan is a playable character in PGA Tour 2K23. The former basketball player wears Air Jordan 1 golf shoes on the virtual golf course.
News

PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis wear Nike lifestyle sneakers on the bench.
Off Court

NBA Players Favorite Shoes to Wear Off the Court

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's newest shoes are perfect for summertime. Everything consumers need to know about the Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' basketball sneakers.
News

Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh' Is the Perfect Summer Shoe

By Pat Benson
Air Jordan 3 'Dark Iris' drops on August 24, 2022, for $200. The white and purple sneakers pay a subtle nod to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
News

New Air Jordan 3 Shoes Drop on 'Kobe Day'

By Pat Benson
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased basketball shoes are the seventh installment in his signature line.
News

James Harden Works Out in Adidas Harden Vol. 7

By Pat Benson
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas' signature sneakers were recently brought back by Adidas. The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod are on sale for $150.
News

Adidas Brings Back Shoes of Controversial NBA All-Star

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James debuted his 20th signature sneaker this summer. Now his two sons Bryce and Bronny James are wearing the Nike LeBron 20.
News

LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Have Become Family Business

By Pat Benson