Miami Heat Guard Wears Retro Adidas Shoes During Games

Kyle Lowry Wears Gilbert Arenas' Adidas Shoes

NBA All-Star guard Kyle Lowry wears Gilbert Arenas' retro Adidas shoes during Miami Heat games.
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry entered the NBA in 2006. It was the same season that Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas led the Eastern Conference in All-Star votes.

Since that time, Lowry has become a 6x NBA All-Star, champion, and elder statesman in the league. Meanwhile, Arenas has become an important voice in the basketball world thanks to his popular podcast.

Since Arenas' resurgence in popularity, Adidas has begun re-releasing his retro basketball shoes with performance upgrades. In fact, the German company had to ask Arenas for old pairs to help recreate the original model.

The final product has apparently turned out great. Lowry is now wearing the updated shoes once worn by 'Agent Zero' in the mid-2000s. Below is everything fans need to know about the old-school hoop shoes.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

White, gold, and black Adidas shoes.

Kyle Lowry wore the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod in an unreleased colorway.

In early 2022, the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod hit shelves for $150 in adult sizes. Luckily for fans, the performance basketball shoes are currently available in two colorways on the Adidas website.

The shoes feature a brightly-colored leather upper, BOOST midsole for cushion, and outsole pods for lateral traction. Despite the core ingredients of the model being almost 20 years old, the design is still competitive with today's newest releases.

Lowry is not the only NBA player who is a fan of Arenas' shoes. Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant and a handful of current players enjoy hooping in the low-top shoes.

Let us know on Twitter if you have or plan to pick up a pair of Adidas Agent Gil Restomod. As always, keep it locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

