Kansas Jayhawks Wearing Trae Young's Adidas Shoes

The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team will wear exclusive pairs of the Adidas Trae Young 2 this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks basketball team will wear exclusive pairs of the Adidas Trae Young 2 this season.

Before Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young wreaked havoc on the NBA, the Oklahoma legend was a nightmare for opponents in college. During his one season with the Sooners, Young led the nation in points and assists (sound familiar?).

Despite being several years removed from college, Young is still fiercely loyal to his alma mater. However, he may have to show some love to BIG 12 rival Kansas Jayhawks this season.

The University of Kansas is an Adidas school, and Young is one of the German company's five athletes with a signature basketball shoe. The All-NBA point guard is quickly emerging as the face of Adidas basketball, so it is only natural that the Jayhawks wear his shoes in the upcoming season.

Late last month, NCAA basketball teams began hosting their media days. Kansas Jayhawks players wore various Adidas models, but several chose a player-exclusive (PE) colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 2

Adidas Trae Young 2

Multi-color Adidas Trae Young shoes.

The Adidas Trae Young 2.

The Adidas Trae Young 2 launches on November 1, 2022. Young's second signature shoe with Adidas will cost $140 in adult sizes. Fans will be able to purchase the shoes on the Adidas website and at select retailers.

It is unclear if the royal blue and white pair of Trae Young 2s worn by the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team will enjoy a general release. However, there will be several colorways released over the next year, including a light blue and white version of the low-top shoe.

Do you plan on picking up a pair of the Adidas Trae Young 2 once they hit shelves?

