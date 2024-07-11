LeBron James Debuts Nike Royalty Trainer Before Team USA Game
On Wednesday night, Team USA defeated Canada 86-72 in their first exhibition game in preparation for the Summer Olympics. Even better for our readers, the sneaker brands did not treat the matchup like a friendly scrimmage.
During Wednesday night's game, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 21 in a patriotic player-exclusive colorway. More importantly, James debuted a never-before-seen Nike training shoe during Team USA's warmups.
James took the court in a low-cut sneaker, which is believed to be called the Nike Royalty Trainer. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the unreleased silhouette.
Fans got their first look at the Nike Royalty Trainer. This sneaker is not a basketball shoe. With the word "Royalty" in the name, fans already know that it is part of James' signature footwear collection.
The Nike Royalty Trainer is expected to launch this Fall for $130 in adult sizes. Multiple colorways are expected to hit shelves, but this is the first official look at the unreleased training shoe.
While we wait to learn more about the Nike Royalty Trainer, fans can shop James' signature footwear and apparel collection on the Nike website. Nike slashed prices on many of James' most popular sneakers after the NBA season ended.
There is a history of Team USA players ditching their signature sneakers during the Summer Olympics to promote one of Nike's upcoming models, such as Kobe Bryant with the Hyperdunk in 2008.
Yet, it is unlikely that James rocks these trainers during a game. Our money is on James sticking with the Nike LeBron 21 throughout the Summer Olympics before debuting his 22nd signature sneaker before the 2024-25 NBA season.
Thanks to the Paris Olympics, this summer is going to be a movie for sneakerheads. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
