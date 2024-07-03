Bronny Wears LeBron's First Nike Sneaker in Lakers Photo Shoot
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Despite all the noise from the naysayers, Bronny James has solidified his spot in the NBA. In June, the Los Angeles Lakers selected the 19-year-old with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed him to a guaranteed multi-year contract yesterday.
As we eagerly await Bronny's official debut in the NBA Summer League, he first had to grace his rookie media day photo shoot with his new team.
Fans and sneakerheads watched to see what sneakers Bronny would lace up first. His decision did not disappoint. Bronny paid homage to his father and Lakers teammate, LeBron James, by wearing his first signature sneaker, which was released over 20 years ago.
Below is a detailed look at Bronny wearing the Nike Air Zoom Generation and guidance on how fans can find the retro sneakers at a discount online.
In his rookie photo shoot, Bronny wore the Nike Air Zoom Generation in the "Court Purple" colorway. The sneakers were re-released in June 2023 and have since sold out in the Lakers-inspired colorway.
Athletes and fans can find the all-purple kicks on most sneaker resale websites. Additionally, online shoppers can choose from multiple discounted colorways of LeBron's first signature sneaker on the Nike website.
The updated version of the old-school hoop shoes is nearly identical to the original iteration. However, this model features the date on the sock liner and metallic accents to honor LeBron's two decades in the NBA.
While we are pleased to see Bronny wear one of his dad's most iconic sneakers, we cannot say it was a surprise. Earlier this summer, Bronny said it was his favorite model from the legendary Nike LeBron signature line. The Nike Air Zoom Generation was one of the top five sneakers we wanted to see Bronny wear during his rookie season.
Bronny and LeBron have already made NBA history and will most likely make sneaker history in the upcoming season. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
