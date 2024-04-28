LeBron James' Playoff Sneakers are Available on Nike's Website
Basketball fans have been able to count on two things for over two decades: LeBron James playing in the NBA postseason and debuting new sneakers every spring. The same holds true this year.
For years, James would unveil low-top versions of his signature sneakers during the NBA Playoffs. However, the last two models from James' signature line have debuted as low-tops. Therefore, the late-season alterations have been minimal.
Sneakerheads who have closely monitored James' footwear throughout this year's postseason will notice the same thing. James' 21st signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 21, has undergone very subtle changes for its patented playoff reboot.
Even keeping the same name (stylized as Nike LeBron XXI), the model kept most things the same except for the cabling system, which is now visible in the hoop shoe's upper. Whether fans love, hate, or feel apathetic towards them, they are out now in multiple game-worn colorways.
The revamped Nike LeBron 21 is available in three colorways (with a fourth on the way) for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Online shoppers can currently choose between the Serenity, Cool Grey, and Optimism colorways.
The tech specs for this version of the Nike LeBron 21 remain the same, which is a good thing. The upper features lightweight mesh and a 360-degree zonal cabling system for optimal containment.
Under the hood, a top-loaded plastic plate provides a sharp, snappy ride with each step. Lastly, extra impact protection is added with an Air Zoom unit in the heel of the soft foam midsole.
The Los Angeles Lakers staved off a sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets with a Game 4 victory on Saturday night. That assures the sneaker community at least one more look at James in the Nike LeBron 21 this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: LeBron James pays tribute to Deion Sanders with "Prime Year" sneakers.