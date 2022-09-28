Manny Machado Wears Retro Air Jordans Before Padres Game

The San Diego Padres have been on a roll as of late. Even better, their victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers last night was straight out of a movie. Despite all of the drama the team has endured this season, the Padres' championship hopes are still alive.

Third baseman Manny Machado has put the Padres on his back. The 6x MLB All-Star is leading the team in almost every offensive statistical category. Not only is Machado playing like an MVP candidate, but he is dressing like one too.

Thanks to the Instagram account @mlb.fits, we have a clear picture of Machado from before Monday night's game. The 2x Gold Glove Award winner wore Air Jordan basketball shoes that almost matched the Padres uniforms. Below is what fans need to know about Machado's retro sneakers.

Air Jordan 14 'Ginger'

View of the Air Jordan 14 'Ginger' Nike

Before the game, Machado wore the Air Jordan 14 in the 'Ginger' colorway. The retro basketball shoes were released on August 17, 2022, for $210. The shoes sold out online, but the good news is they can easily be found on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT for just over retail price.

It makes sense that Machado would wear these shoes as he is a Jordan Brand athlete and often wears retro models when he is not on the field. The Air Jordan 14 first hit shelves on Halloween Day 1998. Since that time, the Ferrari-inspired shoes have been reimagined in various colorways.

The 'Ginger' colorway is perfect for Padres fans who need to represent while their team plays this October. The upper features golden tan nubuck with a white leather overlay. Jumpman logos appear on the lateral side of the shoe.

It is going to be an exciting fall for Padres fans. Stick with FanNation Kicks for news, highlights, and interviews with your favorite athletes.

