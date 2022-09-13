It has been almost 19 months since the world lost basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The silver lining to the dark tragedy is the lessons Bryant taught us are more applicable than ever. There are athletes in every sport that point to Bryant's patented "Mamba Mentality" as a source of inspiration.

One of those athletes is Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. The 31-year-old recently warmed up at Wrigley Field in a pair of Nike Kobe basketball shoes. Thanks to the Instagram account @mlb.fits, we have a clear picture of Stroman taking infield practice in a rare pair of Kobes.

Sure, the basketball shoes were not designed for the baseball field, but no one can blame Stroman for rocking some of his favorite kicks before an important game. Especially if it helps him reach the right frame of mind. Below is everything fans need to know about Stroman's Kobes.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch'

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' on Christmas Day 2010 against the Miami Heat. Fast forward a decade, and Nike brought back the fan-favorites as part of the 'Protro' (performance plus retro) series.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' was released on December 24, 2020, for $190 but sold out instantly. The average resale price of the rare kicks is now $646, according to StockX.

The 'Grinch' colorway derives from Bryant's eagerness to ruin opponents' holidays, much like the Dr. Suess Character. The shoe features a Green Apple and Volt textured, snake-inspired upper as a tribute to Bryant’s 'Black Mamba' moniker.

Marcus Stroman's Mamba Mentality

Stroman is a true fan of Bryant. The All-Star pitcher has had Kobe basketball shoes customized into cleats and regularly tweets about his admiration for the sports legend.

Unfortunately, the Cubs are not making it to the playoffs this year, but that will not stop Stroman from trying to ruin his opponents' days much like his hero did for so many years.

