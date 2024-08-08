New Balance Announces Made in USA Fall/Winter 2024 Collection
We are in the midst of sweltering heat, but crisp fall days are right around the corner. Like a breath of fresh air, New Balance has officially announced details for its Made in USA Seasonal Fall/Winter Collection.
New Balance is launching its Made in USA Seasonal Fall/Winter Collection on August 15. The collection introduces a new range of silhouettes in fall-inspired seasonal shades and varied neutrals.
It builds on Made in USA’s vision to honor New Balance’s rich history and artistry by elevating timeless classics with a fresh perspective.
The collection will be available globally on NewBalance.com and at select global retailers beginning on August 15. Suggested retail pricing for apparel ranges from $65 to $285, and footwear ranges from $200 to $220.
FIRST DROP (August 15) offers a seasonal exploration of classic grey. Mixed grey and neutral shades are featured across the 993 and two 990v6 silhouettes. The 993 pairs shadow grey with a light ‘driftwood’ brown, while the 990v6 will feature dark and light shades of stony grey, ‘castlerock’ and ‘moonrock’ along with light, airy grey tones with a crisp, white midsole unit.
Additionally, the initial release will also include new colors to its core apparel offerings, including a vibrant ‘spruce’ and ‘deep plum.’
SECOND DROP (Late September) will feature two 993s and a 990v6 in a nature-inspired palette. The first 993 features an earthy brown ‘mushroom’ and ‘midnight violet’ color up. Following that is a complimentary lighter palette featuring a seasonal ‘olive leaf’ and ‘maize’. The 990v6 features rich dark grape tones of ‘rich oak’.
The second drop also adds a selection of new silhouettes, led by everyday staples in sherpa fleece, alongside core pieces in new colors.
THIRD DROP: QUICK STRIKE (Mid-October) features the 990v4 with an elevated tonal concept in ‘macadamia nut’. The third drop adds a selection of new outdoor and utility-inspired silhouettes featuring a variety of vibrant seasonal and neutral tones.
FOURTH DROP (Late October) highlights the newest release in the collection which sees the 990v6 outfitted in ‘dark ember’ suede overlays, bringing seasonally inspired color to a classic athletic look.
The fourth drop highlights the newest Made Fall/Winter Collection apparel pieces that offer a lived-in, wash treatment take on classic core pieces. Basic t-shirt and hoodie silhouettes featured in ‘dark olivine’ and ‘dark olive grey.’
FIFTH DROP: QUICK STRIKE (Mid-November) features the 997 in its first-ever Made in USA Seasonal Collection outfitted in a vibrant ‘vintage teal’ colorway.
SIXTH DROP (Late November) offers another new addition to the collection, which features the 998 outfitted in two new colorways: classic navy and a neutral sandstone.
SEVENTH DROP closes out the season with a luxurious take on the classic 997, with a neutral palette of ‘moonrock’ grey and ‘driftwood’ brown.
