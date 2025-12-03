Adidas Signs Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast to a Sneaker Deal

Adidas Basketball has announced a new partnership with Club 520. The breakout podcast covering everything at the intersection of sports and culture.

As part of the multi-layered collaboration, adidas Basketball will become the exclusive apparel and footwear partner of Club 520, spotlighting athletes, creators, and community stories.

Hosted by former NBA player Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and Brandon Hendricks, Club 520 has earned widespread recognition for its unfiltered basketball conversations and comedic storytelling.

Jeff Teague for adidas Basketball. | adidas

"Linking up with adidas Basketball is a huge moment for Club 520," said Teague. "We're always looking to bring real hoops stories and culture to our audience, and now we get to do that with a brand that's been part of the game forever."

The partnership will leverage the podcast's authentic connection to hoop culture to amplify adidas Basketball and the milestone launch of James Harden's tenth signature shoe: the adidas Harden Vol. 10.

The adidas Harden Vol. 10. | adidas

"Club 520 has become one of the most authentic and influential voices in basketball culture," said Max Staiger, Global General Manager of adidas Basketball.

"Their storytelling, humor, and connection to the community embody everything we strive for at adidas Basketball. Teaming up with them, especially as we celebrate the launch of Harden Vol 10, allows us to communicate directly with our fans in a whole new way."

Since joining The Volume in October 2023, Club 520's YouTube channel has gone from 35,000 subscribers to over 760,000. In 2025, Club 520 has driven 200 million YouTube views and 150 million social impressions.

Club 520 for adidas Basketball. | adidas

Alongside The Volume, which extended its partnership with the show through 2028, and adidas, Club 520 strengthens its position as one of the most exciting and fast-growing voices in sports and entertainment.

"At The Volume, we're incredibly proud of what the Club 520 team has built and excited about continuing this partnership as we enter the next phase," says Logan Swaim, Chief Content Officer at The Volume. "The addition of adidas only amplifies what's possible. We're looking forward to everything ahead."

Together, adidas Basketball and Club 520 aim to champion a shared mission: celebrating real stories, elevating creators and communities, and honoring the culture that makes basketball more than a game.

