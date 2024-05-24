New Balance Shares Artsy Video For Kawhi Leonard's Sneakers
While it seems like most sneaker brands have been running back the same tired playbook for decades, New Balance continues to push forward with its product design and marketing.
Look no further than the brand's latest advertisement for the fourth signature sneaker of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. The New Balance KAWHI 4 launched last month in two colorways that personified Leonard's low-key persona.
On Friday morning, New Balance decided to send the sneaker community into the weekend on a chill note. Instead of a loud and in-your-face promo, the Boston-based brand stuck strictly to positive vibes. Below is the Instagram post and a breakdown of the smooth video.
In just a short social media post, New Balance provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Leonard's photo shoot for his latest signature sneaker set to Lo-Fi tunes that sound more like background music for studying than a commercial (but we are not complaining).
Even better, the ad gave fans a sneak peek at a few unreleased colorways of the New Balance KAWHI 4. Currently, online shoppers can choose from three styles of the New Balance KAWHI 4 for $160 in adult sizes on the New Balance website and at select retailers.
The Clippers are out of the NBA Playoffs, but Leonard's busy summer is just getting started. The 32-year-old will represent New Balance on the Team USA Basketball roster in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Sneakerheads are sure to get some exciting colorways from Leonard's laid-back kicks.
