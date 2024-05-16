Coco Gauff's New Balance Tennis Shoes Bring Grey to the Clay
There is a new generation of talented young tennis players, but none are more exciting than Coco Gauff. The 20-year-old is not only a superstar on the court but also a major player in the sneaker industry.
Since New Balance launched Gauff's first signature tennis shoe, the Coco CG1, the brand has treated sneakerheads to a steady stream of fire colorways inspired by her personality and play style. Everything from Halloween to Gauff's hilarious sense of humor have informed different colorways.
With the French Open starting next week, New Balance and Gauff have unveiled a new colorway for her signature model, the 'Grey' Coco CG1. The 'Grey' Coco CG1 pays tribute to New Balance's annual Grey Day celebration, bringing Grey to the clay at the French Open and honoring the brand's legacy of its heritage color.
The performance tennis shoe officially Launches on May 24. Athletes and fans will be able to purchase the special-edition sneakers for $170 in adult sizes on the New Balance website and select retailers.
This rare colorway of the Coco CG1 features hairy suede accenting and neutral detailing. Meanwhile, the model combines on-court performance features for a speedy, power-driven game and an infusion of basketball and 1990s design inspiration. The Coco CG1 expresses what makes Gauff unique on and off the tennis court.
New Balance and Coco will also be hosting "Coco's Court," a pop-up experience ahead of the French Open that will reveal the Grey Coco CG1 and celebrate the iconic tournament and its incredible culture. The pop-up will be open to the public from May 23 to 25.
The event is inspired by Gauff's passions and Parisian culture. The pop-up will feature Coco's favorite treats and activities, bespoke apparel customization, a live DJ, and the reveal of her new 'Grey' Coco CG1.
As part of the brand's month-long Grey Day celebration, New Balance athletes like Gauff, Kawhi Leonard, and Jamal Murray are wearing Grey on the biggest stages of sport – from the French Open to the NBA Playoffs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Coco Gauff's signature New Balance tennis shoes dress up for Halloween.