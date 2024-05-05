The Nike Kobe 4 'Gold Medal' Will Return For Summer Olympics
Team USA needed an infusion of energy and enthusiasm ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics. The country with the strongest basketball tradition had been embarrassed on the international stage, and change was needed.
One by one, the NBA's most talented players began enlisting to play for the United States Men's National Basketball Team. The final and most important piece of the roster was Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant.
The "Black Mamba" helped lead the "Redeem Team" to a gold medal and made sneaker history along the way. Fresh off his first and only NBA MVP season, Bryant rocked Nike Hyperdunks instead of his own signature sneakers throughout the Summer Games.
The Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal" colorway would not be released to the public until July 2009 (almost a full year after the Summer Games held in Beijing, China).
For the first time in 15 years, fans will get another chance at buying the patriotic sneakers as an official release date has been reported by multiple outlets. Below is a detailed look at the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Gold Medal" and breakdown of the release information.
The Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro 'Gold Medal' colorway will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024. Athletes and fans will be able to purchase the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
The iconic hoop shoe sports a white upper with gold leather overlays around the heel, ankle collar, and toe cap. Navy swoosh logos appear on the sides, while the gold Kobe logo pops off the navy tongues. Red detailing appears throughout the shoe, completing its proud aesthetic.
Nike could not have picked a better time to reprise these legendary hoop shoes. Team USA will be in the midst of competition in early August, and a mix of patriotism and nostalgia will be at an all-time high.
Most consumers want to know how many of these sneakers will be produced. That question has not yet been answered. Since relaunching the "Kobe Brand" last August, Nike has kept every release pretty limited - especially the more sought-after and sentimental colorways.
Either way, we are happy that these Olympic-inspired sneakers are making a comeback at the perfect time. Sneakerheads can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their most important footwear news, release information, and exclusive interviews.
