The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro Returns After 10 Years

Following Kobe Bryant's retirement from the NBA in 2016, fans were eager to see what the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Nike had planned for the future of the line. Bryant and Nike hosted a special event in Los Angeles to unveil the Nike Kobe A.D. at a Día de los Muertos ("Day of the Dead") celebration.

Unfortunately, the original Nike Kobe A.D. had issues. It was stiff and uncomfortable. After ten years, Nike has retooled the design as part of the Protro series, and we are once again optimistic about the shoe.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro "Purple Stardust" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro "Purple Stardust" colorway hits shelves today, Friday, October 23. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $155 in adult sizes on Nike.com.

Unless Nike limits the launch colorway, which we don't expect will happen, this shoe should be easy for shoppers to buy online. Give it some time, and savvy shoppers might even be able to find the kicks below retail price on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro "Purple Stardust" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe A.D. originally launched in the Cool Grey "Ruthless Precision" colorway. But Nike is skipping right to the more popular "Purple Stardust" colorway to introduce the Protro version. The silhouette sports a monochromatic Purple Stardust design with black detailing.

The Nike Swoosh, Kobe Sheath, and A.D. branding all appear in black. Additionally, the shoes come with an extra pair of black laces. The year "2026" is stitched inside the tongue as a nod to the shoe's return after a decade.

Upgraded Technology

The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro "Purple Stardust" colorway. | Nike

Nike glossed over the colorway details and focused entirely on the improved performance technology in the product description. The brand says the shoe is rebuilt for the pace, pressure, and precision of today's game.

Tech specs include a React midsole with a puck-shaped pod of ZoomX foam in the forefoot and a heel Air Zoom unit.

More Comfort and Flexibility

The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro. | Nike

A widened forefoot improves comfort, while a credit-card shank plate adds stability. The herringbone traction pattern is stickier.

Overall, the shoe is softer and more flexible thanks to the embroidered textile upper and TPU rand around the heel.

Future Releases

The Nike Kobe A.D. Protro "Purple Stardust" colorway. | Nike

The "Purple Stardust" colorway is the first of several designs scheduled to hit shelves over the next several months. Nike has already listed the upcoming "Laser Orange" colorway on its website ahead of its release on October 30.

We're glad to see Nike went back to fix the issues with the Nike Kobe A.D. Hopefully, the shoe will now get its moment in the spotlight with the NBA and college basketball starting up. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.