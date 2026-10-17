First Look: Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mamba Eterno"

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had a personal connection to Mexican heritage through his wife, Vanessa. Just a few months after retiring from the NBA in 2016, Bryant and Nike even unveiled the Nike Kobe A.D. at an event celebrating Día de los Muertos ("Day of the Dead").

Later this month, the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro is embracing the holiday with the "Mamba Eterno" colorway. Nike has listed the shoes on its website a full two weeks ahead of the release date. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the incredible kicks.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mamba Eterno" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mamba Eterno" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

If the sneakers sell out on release day, fans who miss the initial drop will be able to find their size on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. The SKU code for the colorway is "IO6260-800."

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mamba Eterno" colorway. | Nike

The "Mamba Eterno" colorway celebrates Día de Muertos by connecting generations through honor and hope. The silhouette features Safety Orange and Sundial on the upper, with decorative graphics blooming. The Kobe Sheath logo pops off the tongues in Picante Red.

Meanwhile, the Nike Swooshes grace the heels in Emerald Green and Hyper Grape. That same two-toned approach is applied to the mismatched ankle collars. Lastly, "Mamba Eterno" is scripted inside the translucent outsoles. Plus, Nike includes three additional pairs of laces with the shoe.

Performance Technology

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mamba Eterno" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low was a new low-cut silhouette introduced as part of the Protro series. Kobe Bryant's third signature sneaker was always a high-top. However, Nike did an excellent job of upgrading the tech while staying true to the original.

Tech specs include a full-length Air Zoom Strobel and a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole. The outsole was retooled to reduce the weight while maintaining the diamond traction pattern. Plus, more breathable materials across the TPU cage and extra padding made the shoes more comfortable.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro History

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Mamba Eterno" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro debuted in August 2025 and launched in December 2025. Most of the colorways have gradually sold out, but a few remain on shelves or are even discounted online. However, the shoe is a great performer and is worn by many NBA and WNBA players.

The "Mamba Eterno" is an exciting colorway. Everything from the concept to the color palette is amazing. Hopefully everyone who wants a pair can get one. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.